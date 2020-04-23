Effervescent multi award-winning artist Natalie Shay releases debut album “NAKED”

Natalie Shay is a 21 year old indie pop/rock artist hailing from North London. The multi award-winning musician has established an ever-growing presence, media acclaim and a loyal fanbase through her explosive live performances and viral-worthy anthems, recognising her as one of the UKs hottest emerging talents.

Combining her youthful and charismatic aura with her classical training and time spent at the prestigious BRIT School, Shay has finessed the ability to produce undeniably catchy music, whilst maintaining a musical maturity. Compared to the likes of Haim, Little Comets and Fickle Friends, the Londoner has absorbed a similar energy and dynamic within her new music.

Shay’s upcoming EP NAKED is a five-track release delving into the everyday experiences of a 21 year old, detailing relationships and life as a young musician. Continuing the songwriter’s love of 80’s soaked music, NAKED cleverly blends the best of era with modern flares. Shay expresses, “I love authentic 80s synth and drum sounds, but I also love modern pop vocal lines and effects. And of course lots of guitars. I try to include a flavour of each of those things in my music. It was very important to me that all of the songs had their own unique stamp and vibe but still all fitted and worked together under the same project”.

Leading single “Not The Girl” narrates the relatable situation of modern dating, but through a fun and lighthearted lens. “This song was written on reflection of a relationship, but more from a perception of understanding rather than a big ‘f*ck you“, shares the singer. However, years after finishing the song, Shay realised that the lyrics now took on a whole different meaning, depicting the feeling of sometimes not feeling good enough and frustrations towards working relationships. Sonically “Not The Girl” features upbeat buoyant melodies, effortless vocals and vivid storytelling lyrics.

“Owe It To You” shows a more heartfelt side of Shay’s songwriting, emitting a raw and truly personal essence. Thematically the single is about being in a relationship and struggling to resist temptation. Title track “Naked” shares the topic with “Owe It To You”, illustrating the breakdown in a relationship, knowing you have interest elsewhere but struggling to let go for the fear of being alone. The single sees Shay’s first time including brass instruments in her music, bringing the song to life through a vibrant saxophone solo.

Shay sold out two headline shows in 2019, with her music continuing to pique the interest of notable publications such as Billboard, Clash and The Line of Best Fit. To date she has collectively amassed hundreds of thousands of streams, with her single ‘Yesterday’ being placed in Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist in nine countries. Natalie Shay is a force to be reckoned with and we can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store.