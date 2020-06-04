Netflix announces casting of Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook, Hong Seung-hee in the new Korean original series “Move to Heaven”

0 comment

Netflix has confirmed the casting of Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook and Hong Seung-hee for its new Korean original series Move to Heaven, which stars Lee Je-hoon and Tang Jun-sang as lead roles.

Move to Heaven tells the story of Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and Sang-gu, who suddenly finds himself as Geu-ru’s guardian. The two work as trauma cleaners, clearing out the possessions of the deceased and uncovering the many stories that are left behind.

Ji Jin-hee (Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Misty) makes a special appearance as Geu-ru’s father Jeong-u who is a kind and affectionate man. He operates Move to Heaven, a disposal service for the personal belongings of the deceased, and designates his younger brother Sang-gu as Geu-ru’s guardian.

Lee Jae-wook (When the Weather Is Fine, Extraordinary You, Search WWW), makes a special appearance as Su-cheol, who had been involved with Sang-gu being sent to prison. Su-cheol’s appearance will pique viewers’ curiosity not only for more insight into Sang-gu’s past but also about Move to Heaven in general.

Hong Seung-hee (Who Kissed Me?, I Wanna Hear Your Song, Memorist) plays Na-mu, a key character alongside Geu-ru and Sang-gu. Na-mu lives next door to Geu-ru and considers him as family and is protective of him. She keeps a careful eye on Sang-gu, who suddenly becomes Geu-ru’s guardian.

Move to Heaven, directed by Kim Sung-ho (How to Steal a Dog) and written by Yoon Ji-ryun (Boys Over Flowers and Angel Eyes), will be available worldwide, exclusively on Netflix.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Team Orange 0 comments
Team Orange 0 comments Health
Team Orange 0 comments Events
Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
