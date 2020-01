Netflix Debuts the Final Trailer for “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple.

They ARE a couple.

And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.

But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro and Holland Taylor

Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han.

Directed by Michael Fimognari.

Written by Sofia Alvarez & J. Mills Goodloe.

Produced by Matt Kaplan.

Releasing globally on Netflix starting February 12, 2020.