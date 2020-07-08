Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer Debut

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi).

But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for The Kissing Booth sequel, based on the “The Kissing Booth” books by Beth Reekles.

Directed by Vince Marcello

Written by Vince Marcello & Jay Arnold

Based on the Book “The Kissing Booth” by Beth Reekles

Produced by Vince Marcello, Michele Weisler, Ed Glauser, Andrew Cole-Bulgin

Executive Producers: Joey King, Adam Friedlander

Starring: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald

