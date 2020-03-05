New and upcoming fresh faces to watch out this 2020 under Asterisk Artist Managemet

The Asterisk Artist Management is one of the subsidiaries of Asterisk Digital Entertainment Inc.

This 2020 Asterisk is ready to become a game changer in the entertainment industry. We prepare exciting big ventures to watch out starting this year.

This year we will start producing concerts and fan meetings of international artists. Their opening line-up will be the 2nd fan meeting of the famous Thai Actors, Off Tumcial and Gun Atthapan this May 2020 under Asterisk Events headed by AIAN ALDRICH YLAGAN.

A unique and engaging digital content to be released on the official YouTube channel of Asterisk Digital TV headed by NICOLE DIN who is also serves a brand manager of Asterisk.

And five television series lined-up to be aired on TV5 produced by Asterisk Digital Entertainment Inc. under Asterisk DTV headed by MA. THERESA CLIFT.

The main goal of Asterisk is to give chance to all the aspiring actors and performers in the entertainment scene and to continue in “making dreams come true”.

This year, Asterisk Artist Management signed up 30 exclusive artists that came from different talent management. All these artists will be part of the projects of Asterisk Digital Entertainment Inc. for TV, movies and digital.

Let’s meet some of the faces of #Asterisk2020!

Leading the Asterisk is KAMILLE FILOTEO, an alumni of Pinoy Big Brother 737 Teen Edition and a former member of It’s Showtime “Girl Trend”. Last January 23, Kamille signed a contract under Viva Artist Agency, co-manage with Asterisk Artist Management.

This year Kamille is set to star in two TV series on TV5, My Extra-Ordinary and Boys Next Door and a digital lifestyle vlog show, OH! K! on Asterisk Digital TV YouTube Channel.

AXEL TORRES, also a Pinoy Big Brother All In housemate. Axel has done several films and TV shows after his stint from PBB, such as; Oh My G! , Banana Sundae, La Luna Sangre, Finally Found Someone, Vince and Kath and James, Wansapanataym, Ipaglaban Mo, MMK and The Break Up Playlist.

This year, Axel is set to star as one of the lead star in the upcoming TV series, A Kiss To Remember and Boys Next Door on TV5. He will also try hosting in an online digital travel vlog show, The Amazing Adventures on Asterisk Digital TV YouTube channel.

NICO NICOLAS is a Regal baby who starred in numerous films such as; I Love You To Death, Walwal, My Rebound Girl, Our Mighty Yaya and his most remarkable role in Ang Sikreto ng Piso alongside the veteran actors Ariel Rivera and Gellie De Belen.

Aside from acting, Nico is also an in demand performer with countless out of town shows, out of the country shows and concerts.

This year, this Mr. Pogi winner is ready to shine as he is set to star in an upcoming TV series, Boys Next Door on TV5. And an online digital vlog show, Grab It or Not on Asterisk Digital TV YouTube channel.

ENZO SANTIAGO is definitely one of the fresh faces to include in your list this 2020. He is a former artist of Asian Artist Agency. His first acting experienced was the LGBTQ theme web series entitled, “YOUNG LOVE”.

This 19 year old newbie will surely capture your heart as he is set to star as the main male lead in two TV series on TV5, My Extra-Ordinary and A Kiss To Remember and an online digital travel vlog show, The Amazing Adventures together with his co-artist, Axel Torres.

He came from the theater world, Z MEJIA, the older brother of Pinoy Big Brother housemate, Zonia Mejia. Z is also a commercial model . His theater works includes, Magulang Magulang and Yayaman. And a commercial like Mcdo and Cornetto.

This year Z is making his first TV acting in the upcoming series, A Kiss To Remember on TV5 and an online digital vlog show on Asterisk Digital TV YouTube channel.

DARWIN YU is one of the promising actors to watch out this year. Darwin became one of the lead stars of the international film 1st Sem alongside with Lotlot De Leon. He was nominated as Best Actor in Madrid International Film Festival and Best New Movie Actor in the PMPC Star Awards for Television.

This year Darwin is joining the cast of the upcoming TV series on TV5, My Extra-Ordinary as the 2nd male lead.

The most experienced of all when it comes to acting, the very charming and adorable MIGUEL DIOKNO.

Miguel is a homegrown artist of the management. He already portrayed countless of remarkable roles in several teleserye and movies such as; A Love To Last, Ang Panday, Asintado, Spirits Reawaken, High, 2 Roads to 4 Never, Ang Tagpuan and Pamilya Ko.

This year Miguel will be part of 3 TV series and 2 movies; Manila / HK / NY with Alfred Vargas and Iza Calzado and Happy Times with Ricci Rivero.

CHRISTINE LIM is the daughter of Capas Tarlac Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan. This promising actress and performer already appeared in both Kapuso and Kapamilya shows. This year she is ready for her big break as she will be portraying an important role in the upcoming TV series, My Extra-Ordinary.

You will surely fall in love with the charismatic dance moves of SAM CAFRANCA. Sam honed his skills in performing in countless out of town shows, concerts and TV guesting with his former group, CINCO.

Aside from performing, Sam also loves acting and his most remarkable role was when he played the role of Jihro in the ABS-CBN teleserye, STARLA. This year, Sam will continue his passion in acting in the upcoming TV series on TV5, My Extra-Ordinary and A Kiss To Remember.

HILLARY TAN was one of the homegrown artists managing by the management since 2011. This 22 year old lady has done several TV series, movies and commercials. Some of her unforgettable acting experiences are Be Careful With My Heart, We Will Survive and Since I Found You. This 2020, Hillary will be part of the TV series, Boys Next Door on TV5 and an online digital vlog show, The Eat Girls on Asterisk Digital TV YouTube channel.

The eight other artists remain are:

Dancer and Actor, IVAN MORRIEL who played Marco in the daytime teleserye of ABS-CBN, Playhouse. Ivan will be part of the TV series , A Kiss To Remember on TV5.

NINA FLORES has done several good roles in ABS-CBN teleserye, The Better Half, The Good Son, Araw Gabi, Since I found you and Ngayon at Kailanman to name a few.

KARISSA TOLIONGCO is a commercial model and actress and attended workshops in different training venue in the Philippines. This year Karissa will be portraying an important role in the TV series, My Extra-Ordinary.

CARL SALIENTE is a total performer. This dance floor heartthrob and choreographer already performed in different out of town and out of the country shows and concert with his former group, CINCO. This year Carl will continue making name in performing.

AYUMI TAKEZAWA is an actress, dancer and influencer. She also appeared in some shows of ABS-CBN and GMA. Last year, this sweet girl has also tried hosting in an online show The Eat Girls. This 2020, Ayumi is ready to shine like a diamond as she is set to star in the upcoming TV series, A Kiss To Remember as the only female lead.

RONAN BEARIS is also a dancer and actor. Ronan attended numerous workshops to hone his acting skills. He became the lead star of the short film, Napanood Ko Na Yan and received Best New Movie Actor for the said film. This year Ronan will be playing a side kick in the upcoming TV series, A Kiss To Remember.

Completing the roster of Asterisk Artists are both newbies in the entertainment scene, singer and actress PRINCESS MANALOTO who has appeared in short film, Ang Tagpuan and HANNAH BALAHADIA, an actress, dancer and commercial model. Hannah will be part of the upcoming TV series, My Extra-Ordinary.