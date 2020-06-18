New Doors For JAMS Artist Production

Some may not be aware but the entertainment industry was one of the most badly hit industries by the pandemic. Most workers in the film, tv, commercial, theater and live events are freelancers who live from paycheck to paycheck and have no insurance of any sort that’s why the total lockdown was a financial nightmare. With no shootings, no concerts, no production, no events— a lot of them are asking- ‘where do we go from here?’

Good thing, JAMS Artist Production, a known casting agency and talent supplier for film, tv and events, has a back-up plan. Founders Jojo Flores and Maricar Moina in a recent interview said that they would like to assure their talents and models that they have upcoming projects.

“As early as April, we already started planning for digital shows and other ways to showcase our in-house talents and models,” said Jojo. “We will not sit back and just wait for work to come to us. We will create our own projects so we could provide work for our talents.”

“We already talked to a creative team to come up with concepts that we could work on,” Maricar admitted. “We want this to happen. And we will start as soon as possible. Of course we will follow all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

“We know it’s not going to be easy. I read the guidelines for the new normal for film and tv production and it’s tough. But it’s alright. I know we can do this,” Jojo said.

According to Maricar, their flagship project which is the JAMS TOP MODEL PHILIPPINES is still their number one priority. In fact they have already started accepting application forms online.

“Once we are allowed to mount live events, we will immediately announce the date of the next Jams Top Model Philippines. We know that there are a lot of dreamers and hopeful candidates from 100 cities ans municipalities who are just waiting for our announcement. Don’t worry, we will all see each other at the grand finals.”

Aside from digital shows, the company will also venture into movie production. So let’s wait and see.