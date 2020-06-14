realme to launch its smart audio device and accessory lines – the realme Buds Air Neo and realme Powerbank 2 on June 28

realme Philippines strengthens its AIoT game by launching the latest in its smart audio device and accessory lines – the realme Buds Air Neo and realme Powerbank 2. The fastest-growing smartphone brand is also bringing in the country the official realme Adventure Backpack. The launch of these products is happening on June 18, 12:00 noon, in a Facebook livestream on the official page of realme Philippines.

The realme Buds Air Neo promises super low-latency perfectly synced with the audio and visual of the user’s smartphone. The wireless experience is optimized by the Buds Air Neo’s R1 True Wireless Chip, which uses a new generation of dual-channel transmission technology. In terms of sound quality, the realme Buds Air Neo has a Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) solution, allowing the device to unleash true bass potential and bring about the dynamism and layers of the bass. All of these features can be experienced by users for a promised total playback of 17 hours.

realme Philippines is also bringing an upgraded version of its power accessory, the realme Powerbank 2. The realme Powerbank 2 can store 10,000mAh of juice at every full charge. Its size is well-complemented by an 18W Two-way Quick Charge. No realme fan shall be a wall-hugger any longer for the device is capable of charging multiple devices at a time.

realme Philippines also adds the all-new realme Adventure Backpack to its local merchandise. The realme Adventure Backpack is intended to accompany the on-the-go young market of realme. It is designed to keep gadgets safe in a 32L Large Capacity storage. Its chic and trendy design can easily accentuate any casual fashion ensemble.

“The Filipino youth is full of vigor – always ready to do or create something. We at realme Philippines would like to support them by offering products that can serve as their tech lifestyle companions while they try to attain their goals. We hope to see you all during our livestream next week. There’s a good number of exciting surprises we have in store for you,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

For more information on the launch and the array of products realme Philippines offers, customers are encouraged to follow the realme Philippines official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.