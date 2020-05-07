PLDT Home | “Ngayon, Ako Naman Ma” video brings us all the feels this Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, let us spread forth the spirit of gratitude, of love and affection, towards the most extraordinary woman in our life—our mothers. And these days, as we find ourselves in extraordinarily difficult times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, this gesture has become all the more relevant and timely. These days, families and loved ones are unfortunately brought apart by social distancing, with some having family members who are healthworkers at the forefront of the fight against the health crisis.

This Mother’s Day, “Ngayon, Ako Naman Ma” depicts a heart-tugging story based on true events that ultimately hits home. Seemingly apart and connected only through regular video chats, the narrative unfolds with Mark constantly ringing up his mom, Maribeth Santos, to seek advice and tips on such mundane chores as cooking, doing the laundry, cleaning the toilet, and even going to the grocery. The story then transitions to how Mark now tries to cheer-up his mom, this time showing it’s his turn to teach her new tricks such as Zumba dancing, using cute chat filters, facial sessions, and other fun activities that go a long way in alleviating her loneliness and boredom. In the end, the video subtlety reveals that Maribeth, who is only in the next room, is in fact a medical frontliner who has had to go into mandatory quarantine.

This special video, which can be viewed on PLDT Home’s YouTube channel and official Facebook page, is at turns humorous, touching, and a poignant and fitting tribute to the unconditional love and sacrifice that our mothers give. “Tinuruan mo kaming magmahal,” the ending titles read. “Ngayon ako naman, Ma.” It brings forth the moving message that it’s now our turn to express our love and care, and that even with the distance that has to be kept these days, PLDT Home allows for stronger connections than ever before.

As we find ourselves in these extraordinary times that prevent us from celebrating Mother’s Day physically and together, this video shows how technology allows us to reach out, to connect, and to continue express our love to our mothers.

This video reminds us that it’s now is the time for us to give back and show how much we truly appreciate everything our mothers have done for us through the years.