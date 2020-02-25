Now – for the first time – you can see what’s popular on Netflix

Whether you love books, music, films or TV, top 10 lists are a great way to find out what’s popular. So today, we’re rolling out a new Top 10 feature on Netflix.

This new row – complete with its own special design – will enable you to see what is most popular on Netflix in your country. It will be updated every day and the position of where the row appears will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films that day are to you.

In addition to the overall top 10 list, you’ll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs.

Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge wherever they appear on Netflix. That way, you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list or when searching for specific shows or films.

We’re constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It’s why we’ve been experimenting with top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six plus months. Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more.

When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too. We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily.

– Cameron Johnson, Product Innovation

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

