The Aces released their vibrant hit single “Daydream”

Universally relatable and yet deeply personal, The Aces have returned with the confidence only time and true friendship can bring. With multi-talented members and an energetic sound, they are the next “it” girls, changing what it means to be an influencer and embodying what the modern woman has become. Sisters Cristal Ramirez and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals)—all friends since grade school in Provo, Utah—explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability.

The band released their vibrant hit single “Daydream” this month, which garnered over 1.5 million streams in its first week and Spotify New Music Friday placements in more than 18 countries.

The Aces released the playful yet cinematic music video shortly after the single’s release. Directed by The Aces’ own Alisa Ramirez, the video imagines the band hitting the open road, driving through the desert and getting into trouble.

For Ramirez, “This video was so fun to make and easily a new favorite. Over the years our band has always been described or referred to as a ‘girl gang’, so we decided to bring that to life in a fun, action-packed, classic Hollywood kinda way. When we listen to ‘Daydream’ it makes us think about the best parts of being young, wild, and free. The same feeling we got when pretending to be outlaws for a day in this video.”