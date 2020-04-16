OPPO Ace2 features the fastest 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging Technology

The world-leading smart device brand OPPO officially released OPPO Ace2 recently in China. The 5G device delivers an ultimate high-performance flash charging and gaming experience.

The 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging, and 10W Wireless Reverse Charging combination makes Ace2 the fastest charging smartphone in mass production. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon™ 865 processor with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.0 storage represents the highest performing lineup, dramatically optimizing gaming power and delivering a stable 90fps output.

“The launch of OPPO Ace is to show our love and care towards hardcore players. Ace represents more than just OPPO’s gaming vision – rather it’s a high-performance device we created together with game players. Each breakthrough will be full of imagination bringing our users the most cutting-edge technologies, the best design and the most fun experience, in response to their ardent attention,” said Brian Shen, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO.

The World’s Fastest Charging 5G Smartphone

OPPO’s VOOC flash charging technology is one of the leading flash charging technologies in the industry. And its introduction of the OPPO Ace2 which is the fastest wireless charging smartphone in the world is a testimony to OPPO’s promise of continuously leading on smartphone technologies.

The OPPO Ace2 is equipped with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging, and 10W Wireless Reverse Charging, currently the fastest charging combination.

With 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, users can enjoy two hours of gaming in just thirty eight minutes of charging; Also, with 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging, users can play games for one hour after five minutes of charging. The 40W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charging also supports the Qi wireless charging standard. By turning the wireless charging control chip into a transmitter, OPPO Ace2 can work as a power bank to provide wireless reverse charging at up to 10W.

The 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charging technology which serves as the industry’s current gold standard in flash charging was first introduced with the recently launched OPPO Find X2 Pro which is also available in the Philippines.

e-sports Level Gaming Experience

OPPO Ace2 weighs only 185g, which is one of the lightest and thinnest smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 865. It offers an e-sports level gaming experience, adopting a 6.55 inch (diagonal) display with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut covered, and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio (dynamic). Made of E3 emitting material, the display is certified with HDR10+. Local max brightness is up to 1100nits, enabling a visible and clear visual experience even under bright light.

OPPO Ace2 comes with 4D constant cooling technology, which adopts an ultra large T-shaped VC thermal board and new heat storage materials for heat dissipation.

OPPO Ace2 has 4D Vibration 2.0 with a wave of Z-axis LRA optimized, to match various gaming scenarios and offer a more vivid gaming experience. In terms of sound, together with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos®, OPPO Ace2 can help combat game players accurately recognize their enemies’ location by just listening.