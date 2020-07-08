OPPO offers special back-to-school promo for e-Learners

Filipino students and their parents are looking for ways to adapt to the new normal in online distance learning. However, more Filipinos are discouraged from continuing their education this school year due to lack of affordable gadgets such as desktop computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones that they can use to attend their online classes.

More than 10 million public school students are expected to enroll this school year and challenges remain due to the limitations of online distance learning – no internet connection or gadget can be a huge cost to the student’s future.

To help students get more access to e-learning, global smart device company OPPO announces its special back-to-school #eSchoolwithOPPO sale. Starting July 2020, OPPO is offering special price drop of A5s, A5s Smart, A9 2020, Reno2, and Reno2F, available in OPPO concept and online stores, dealer partners, and e-commerce partners Shopee and Lazada.

“OPPO remains steadfast in making the best and affordable technologies more accessible to the Filipinos all the more during this most difficult time. With the opening of the new school year approaching fast, we understand the plight of every Filipino student in this current situation. We are committed to supporting Filipinos in achieving their dreams and uplifting the future of the nation. As our way of help to the Filipino students, we’ve made our best-selling smartphones more affordable so they can continue to get the best learning experience even at this time,” shared by OPPO Philippines Marketing Director Raymond Xia.

The Best Alternative For Virtual Learning

The all-time best-selling A5s features a 6.2-inch Corning Gorilla glass screen for an immersive visual experience. It is also packed with 4230mAh battery for longer use and a Smart Bar that will enable you to organize your learning tools and multitask conveniently. It is also equipped with a dual camera with OPPO’s lauded AI Beautification 2.0.

Those who wish to take up their gadget game a notch higher may opt for A9 2020 that has a 6.5” waterdrop screen, a 5000mAh battery that can last more than 11 hours even with heavy usage, and a Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers for the best audio experience. It also comes with an impressive 48MP Ultra Wide Quad Camera for the best photo and video experience. Lastly, its 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM for the storage is just what you’ll need for your online classes.

Additionally, Reno2 and Reno2F are also available for the more discerning users. The Reno series offers a 6.5” screen size giving you the most satisfying visual experience. Products within the line also boast of cutting-edge camera technologies that will promise to inspire you more to think bigger and better. Its 48MP Quad camera features can capture subjects in clearer, crisper details regardless of the light setting. Both offerings also come with a built-in video editor, Soloop. The Reno2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM for a smoother, faster user experience, while the Reno2 F runs on MediaTek P70 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM.

These multi-capable handsets are now made even more affordable with #eSchoolWithOPPO Back-To-School Sale, perfect for learners, parents, and educators looking for the best alternative devices for the upcoming online classes:

The A series

– The OPPO A5s (3G+32GB) is now priced at PHP 5,990

– The OPPO A5s Smart is now priced at PHP4,990

– The OPPO A9 2020 (8+128) is now priced at PHP 12,990

The Reno series

– The OPPO Reno 2F is now priced at PHP 15,990

– The OPPO Reno 2 is now priced at PHP 25,990

With all these exciting value for money smartphones of OPPO, you can definitely keep your A-game strong in your new normal classes.

The #eSchoolwithOPPO offers will be available in all open OPPO Concept Stores nationwide and official dealer partners including e-commerce partners’ Lazada and Shopee. For more updates on promos and discounts plus the list of partner dealers, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com/ph or via official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.