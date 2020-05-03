OPPO Reno3 Series Now Officially Available in PH

OPPO’s latest Reno3 series delivers superior and premium camera technology, allowing users to live more through better creative expression

The long wait is officially over – OPPO now releases the Reno3 Series in the Philippines. The Reno3 retails at PHP18,990 and the Reno3 Pro retails at PHP28,990. The latest of its smartphone series under the Reno line promises superiority in performance that pushes everyone to be more creative and to live more in today’s very digital landscape.

Live More with Reno3 Series’ Superb Performance

The latest OPPO Reno3 series’ camera technologies continue to be a crowd pleaser and remains the selfie expert for the Gen Z and Millennials. The OPPO Reno3 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, 48MP Zoom QuadCam setup, and 44MP Front Camera, while the OPPO Reno3 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, 64MP Zoom QuadCam setups, and 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-Hole Front Camera.

The OPPO Reno3 series runs on the all-new ColorOS 7 which features OPPO’s latest technological advancements and outstanding photography features into the world’s first design of 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display of the Reno3 Pro. This latest smartphone series is set to create a new mobile photography trend and redefine the smartphone photography experience.

Significantly, OPPO’s proprietary technology – OPPO Screen Image Engine (OSIE) debuts in the Philippines. This technology will effectively increase the image quality, which is also the industry’s first visual effect optimization software for short video images that makes viewing social media content from Instagram and TikTok more engaging. Powered by Dolby Atmos® & Hi-Res Audio, Reno3 Series also empowers users to enjoy the audio banquet anytime, anywhere, and light up their busy life.

In terms of performance, The Reno3 features MediaTek’s latest chip in the Helio P Series. “The OPPO Reno3 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95, our newest Helio chipset with our most powerful AI processing engine for 4G smartphones. It delivers premium photography experiences with an array of AI-camera features including enhanced portrait photography, fast secure facial recognition and full-body movement tracking,” says Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit.

“For mobile gamers, MediaTek Helio P95 also includes MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology for fast, fluid graphics and responsive, uninterrupted gameplay. With our technology and OPPO’s innovative devices, we create premium smartphone features and experiences consumers want,” Lee added.

On the gaming front, the Reno3 series with its ColorOS 7 offers a significantly improved gaming performance to provide an immersive and smooth gaming experience. Hyper Boost cuts down on lag and runs games faster and more seamlessly, thanks to touch optimization and frame rate optimization. Touch optimization increases the frequency of touch scanning while reducing unnecessary processes, and further ensures that touch response remains fast even in low power conditions.

Well-Recognized Performances by Third Parties

Reno3 Series’ outstanding performances win broad affection from global users by its amazing performance. It is also well recognized by multiple international renowned institutions:

Reno3:

TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification: Applying with the 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, Reno3 is always ready to offer great charging safety. Also as the well-known slogan says, Reno3 passed the 5 minutes charging 2 hours phone call testing by TÜV Rheinland.

Netflix HD Certification：High quality videos of 1080p are available via the pre-installed Netflix App on Reno3 Series, putting high-definition videos in the pocket.

Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio: Immerse yourself in the world top experience watching Dolby Certified audio and video, and Hi-Fi playback of Hi-Res music files.

Reno3 Pro:

TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification：The screen offers users world-class eye care. The upgraded low-brightness, stroboflash-free, and low blue ray technologies provide delicate eye care even in the darkest environment.

TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification: Applying with the 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, Reno3 Pro is always ready to offer great charging safety as well as fast charging speed, as also passed the 50% charge in 20min test by TÜV Rheinland.

Netflix HD Certification：High quality videos of 1080p are available via the pre-installed Netflix App on Reno3 Series, putting high-definition videos in the pocket.

Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio: Immerse yourself in the world top experience watching Dolby Certified audio and video, and Hi-Fi playback of Hi-Res music files.

The Reno3 series is officially available in the Philippines through OPPO concept stores nationwide, e-commerce partners and Smart via postpaid plans. Reno3 retails at PHP18,990 and the Reno3 Pro at PHP28,990. For Smart, Reno3 will be available at Smart Signature Plan 999 with a PHP3,100 cash-out while Reno3 Pro will be available at Smart Signature Plan 1,699 with a PHP3,000 cash-out. Both will come with a free Rockspace EB60 Bluetooth Earbuds. The Reno3 will also be available on Shopee starting April 30, 2020 and on Lazada starting May 13, 2020.