Believing is everything. OVER THE MOON is coming to Netflix this Fall 2020

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.

Netflix and Pearl Studio announced that newcomer Cathy Ang, Grammy winner Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), newcomer Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians), John Cho (Searching), Ruthie Ann Miles (All Rise), Emmy nominee Margaret Cho, three-time SAG winner Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Artt Butler, and two-time Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), will be joining in the voice cast of Glen Keane’s animated film event Over the Moon, coming this Fall. Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park are writing the songs and the film is scored by Oscar® winner Steven Price.

Film Release Date: Fall 2020

Director: Oscar® winner Glen Keane (Dear Basketball)

Producers: Gennie Rim (Dear Basketball), Peilin Chou (Abominable)

Writer: Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give)

Co-Director: Oscar® winner John Kahrs (Paperman)

Executive Producers: Janet Yang (The Joy Luck Club), Glen Keane, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu, Thomas Hui

Songs by: Christopher Curtis (Chaplin), Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park (KPOP)

Score by: Oscar® winner Steven Price (Gravity)

Cast: Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang’e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong)