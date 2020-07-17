PayMaya and beep™ team up to provide safer, contactless commute for all

Digital financial services leader PayMaya Philippines partners with beep™ to provide commuters a safer way to load up their beep™ cards.

Commuters can enjoy a safe and contactless commute by simply purchasing their beep™ load packages on the PayMaya app. With this load up method, there is no longer a need for face-to-face interactions with the teller, as well as exchange of cash, which can contribute to the further spread of the virus.

PayMaya users can choose among three beep™ load packages on their PayMaya app: P100, P250, and P500 with an additional P5 convenience fee. To buy a load package on PayMaya, simply follow these easy steps:

Tap treats on the app homepage Select a beep™ card load package Input your beep™ card number, then tap continue Wait for a purchase confirmation in-app and via SMS Head over to a beep™ e-load station and tap your card to receive the load package.

Once the beep™ card is loaded, it can already be used on LRT 1, LRT 2, MRT 3, as well as in Point-to-Point (P2P) and Metro Manila city buses. There’s also a growing number of modern PUVs, among other transportation modes, that accept beep™ cards as a payment method.

AF Payments Head of Business Development, Sharon Fong said, “We recognize the challenges and health risks that the daily Filipino commuter faces during the pandemic. We want to help mitigate those health risks by promoting contactless commuting. So instead of paying for your fare with cash that gets passed around by different people, you just tap your beep™ card. Loading your card is also safer and more convenient when you use cashless options, such as PayMaya.”

“As the country reopens, more Filipinos are starting to go back to work and use public transportation. At PayMaya, we’re committed to making cashless options widely available in the transportation sector in order to promote a safer and more convenient commute for the public. Our partnership with beep™ is just one of the many steps we are taking to achieve this goal,” said Shailesh Baidwan, PayMaya President.

Apart from PayMaya, commuters can also reload their beep™ cards through select Smart Padala agents in their neighborhood for a quick and convenient transaction. All they have to do is follow these simple steps:

Go to your trusted Smart Padala agent and ask if beep load packages are available. Give the beep™ card account number and load amount. You can load P100, P250, and P500. Pay for the load amount with the additional P10 service fee. Head over to a beep™ e-load station and tap your card to receive the purchased load.

PayMaya has previously announced its support to the directive released by the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board mandating the use of contactless payments in public utility vehicles as part of the measures in what is dubbed as the “new normal.”

In June, it has entered into an agreement ride-hailing app hirna and its partner taxi drivers to be able to accept cashless payments from its customers via PayMaya QR.

PayMaya has also previously equipped taxi operators in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Baguio with contactless payments, and enabled the first digital bus ticketing system with the Araneta Bus Port for cashless payments through credit and debit cards as well as via PayMaya QR.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce, food, retail and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya enables national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides millions of Filipinos with the fastest way to own a financial account with over 40,000 Add Money touchpoints nationwide, more than double the total number of traditional bank branches in the Philippines combined. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 30,000 partner touchpoints nationwide serves as last mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to services.