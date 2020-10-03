PayMaya supports teachers and students as schools open nationwide

0 comment

As the entire country prepares for the official start of the new school year under the New Normal, digital financial services leader PayMaya is helping teachers and their students through various promos and programs.

We are one with the entire country in helping ensure that our teachers and students can thrive even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the education sector shifts to digital, they deserve all the support through the relevant technologies,” said Orlando B. Vea, Founder and CEO of PayMaya.

An estimated 30 million teachers, school personnel, and students are adopting to the radical shift of classes from face-to-face to online this school year. The figure corresponds to close to 28% of our country’s total population.

Financial inclusion for teachers

In partnership with Gabay Guro, the flagship advocacy program for teachers of the PLDT-Smart Foundation, PayMaya aims to encourage teachers to open their own financial accounts so they can easily participate in the digital economy.

PayMaya will serve as the “e-Wallet” of the newly-launched Gabay Guro app, enabling teachers to do basic financial transactions such as sending money, paying their bills and purchases, and buying airtime load. They can also gain extra income opportunities as well, aside from being able to access teaching tools, resources, and the Gabay Guro online community.

By embedding PayMaya’s functionalities within the Gabay Guro app, PLDT-Smart Foundation and PayMaya are promoting digital financial inclusion and financial stewardship among our teachers.

PayMaya will also be working with PLDT-Smart Foundation in integrating financial education with current Gabay Guro online trainings to help teachers manage their finances better.

More rewarding experience for our educators and students

To encourage our country’s more than 1 million teachers nationwide to open their own financial accounts, PayMaya is giving away P300,000 worth of prizes in time for the Gabay Guro Grand Gathering happening on October 3.

All teachers have to do is download the PayMaya app, register for an account using their mobile number, and enter PYMYGABAYGURO as the referral code in the field provided to qualify for the raffle promo running from October 3 to 10, 2020. Teachers will have the chance to be one of one hundred winners of P1,000, ten winners of P10,000, or the sole grand raffle prize winner of P100,000.

Meanwhile, teachers and students likewise can safely and conveniently avail of discounted mobile data packages for online schooling through the PayMaya app, no matter what mobile network they are using.

They simply have to go to the Shop section of the PayMaya app to purchase the mobile data package that they need, which they can send to their own or another person’s mobile number. The discount amount will be sent to their account via a cashback voucher which they can also redeem within the app.

Getting PayMaya and going cashless is very easy. Teachers just have to download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS, register for an account using their mobile number, and they can instantly use the app to do various financial transactions.

The much-anticipated Gabay Guro yearly event in honor of our educators serves as the culmination of the National Teachers’ Month, celebrated every September 5 until October 5, which is World Teachers’ Day. October 5 also coincides with the official start of the new school year under the New Normal, with online classes becoming the practice as community health quarantine measures are still in place due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce, food, retail, and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya enables national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

