PayMaya teams up with Amazon.com in major milestone for Philippine customers

Looking to shop online for awesome deals on Black Friday this November? Well, look no further—use your PayMaya to enjoy discounts at Amazon.com during this much-awaited annual shopping event.

When you shop on Amazon.com using your PayMaya virtual or physical card from 4:00 PM on November 27 to 3:59 PM on December 1, 2020, you can get a 15% discount of up to USD$25 on top of the amazing deals you can find on the site! All you have to do is enter your shipping address in the Philippines and use the discount code PYMY15 upon checkout for a minimum purchase of USD$50 (before taxes, shipping and fees).

PayMaya is the first Philippine eWallet to collaborate with Amazon.com, offering an even more rewarding experience to Filipino customers.

Whether you’re looking for a nifty new gadget to give to a loved one, or unique US products for yourself, you can already start adding these to your cart and enjoy additional discounts from PayMaya especially since the holidays are just around the corner.

We’re happy to open up the wide range of products offered by Amazon.com to all Filipinos nationwide, along with exciting deals to give the best value for their money, while shopping from the comforts of their homes. This groundbreaking collaboration reinforces PayMaya’s commitment to provide the best and most rewarding way to pay for all Filipinos, especially during this holiday season,” said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya.

To start shopping with these awesome deals, just go to http://pymy.co/blackfriday2020. Getting a PayMaya account and taking advantage of this year’s Black Friday sales is easy. Just download the PayMaya app from the Google Playstore or App Store using this link and sign up to find out what it’s like to shop with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, this Black Friday, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

