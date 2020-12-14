Perfect gifts for trendy Filipinas for as low as P49

Its the most wonderful time of the year to be creative and fun with your holiday gifts! If until now, youre still shopping for Christmas presents, Ever Bilena, the countrys leading cosmetics brand, has an ongoing sale with makeup products as low as P49! With so many to choose from, Ever Bilena lists down its recommended picks and why theyre the perfect gifts for your trendy sisters and besties:

Ever Bilena Eyeshadow Palette

Christmas is the perfect occasion to glam up for those series of celebrationsbe it a small gathering or virtual party this year. Because the eyes come in full display while wearing face masks, its time to flaunt them with festive eye makeup looks using the Ever Bilena Eyeshadow Palette, which come in two versions: Pink Palette for fun makeup looks and Brown Palette for more neutral, classic look.

Ever Bilena Pro Eye Color

The Ever Bilena Pro Eye Color is the perfect product to complement eye makeup looks. But it can also take a life of its own with different eye liner designs like dramatic cat eye or edgy graphic liners which both beginners and professional make-up artists can achieve. This is the perfect product anyone can use all year round!

EB Lip and Cheek Stain

Nowadays, people dont feel the need to wear much makeup. But when they do, they would opt for something more practical. This is what makes the EB Lip and Cheek Stain the perfect gift optionits multifunctional because it can be used on the eyes, cheeks and lips. Its compact size means you can carry it around with you anywhere, especially when you need an instant healthy flush to the face.

Shop for gifts for your sisters and girl friends as early as now and consider these gift options, all under P49.