Perfect gifts for trendy Filipinas for as low as P49

0 comment

Its the most wonderful time of the year to be creative and fun with your holiday gifts! If until now, youre still shopping for Christmas presents, Ever Bilena, the countrys leading cosmetics brand, has an ongoing sale with makeup products as low as P49! With so many to choose from, Ever Bilena lists down its recommended picks and why theyre the perfect gifts for your trendy sisters and besties:

Ever Bilena Eyeshadow Palette
Christmas is the perfect occasion to glam up for those series of celebrationsbe it a small gathering or virtual party this year. Because the eyes come in full display while wearing face masks, its time to flaunt them with festive eye makeup looks using the Ever Bilena Eyeshadow Palette, which come in two versions: Pink Palette for fun makeup looks and Brown Palette for more neutral, classic look.

Ever Bilena Pro Eye Color
The Ever Bilena Pro Eye Color is the perfect product to complement eye makeup looks. But it can also take a life of its own with different eye liner designs like dramatic cat eye or edgy graphic liners which both beginners and professional make-up artists can achieve. This is the perfect product anyone can use all year round!

EB Lip and Cheek Stain
Nowadays, people dont feel the need to wear much makeup. But when they do, they would opt for something more practical. This is what makes the EB Lip and Cheek Stain the perfect gift optionits multifunctional because it can be used on the eyes, cheeks and lips. Its compact size means you can carry it around with you anywhere, especially when you need an instant healthy flush to the face.

Shop for gifts for your sisters and girl friends as early as now and consider these gift options, all under P49.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Awesome gift ideas from Comic Odyssey

Team Orange 0 comments
Christmas is right around the corner, and Comic Odyssey and Pops by Comic Odyssey are making gift-giving easier than ever! Get your loved ones their favorite comics and collectibles on…

Levi’s® and Disney Celebrate Staying Connected

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
Levi’s® and Disney, two brands connected by their rich history, tap into their legendary iconography for a vibrant and colorful collection featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy interacting across…

Delta launches industry’s first contact tracing for travelers to U.S. as it resumes flights from Manila

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Delta is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep international customers informed of potential COVID-19 exposure through contact tracing. Beginning Dec. 15, Delta will become the…

Smart Omega to represent PH in Mobile Legends World Championships

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Smart Omega, the official esports team supported by leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc (Smart), will be one of the professional teams that will be representing the Philippines in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone