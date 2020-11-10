Celebrate the Philippines’ Largest Online Wine Shopping Event & Save Up Big for the Festive Season with Discounts of UP TO 56% OFF in Winery.ph ’s 11/11 Clearance Sale!

The Philippines’ Biggest Online Wine Shopping Event is here with Winery.ph‘s 11/11 Clearance Sale featuring 11 Great Deals Ranging from 41% OFF to 56% OFF showcasing 5 Red Wines, 5 White Wines, & a Dessert Wine! As Importers’ warehouses need to clear up space to make way for new shipments coming in, now is the best time to stock-up and save big for the festive season.

For the Red Wines, they are showcasing 2 value for money wines from Spain (Campo Azafran Tempranillo Syrah & Casa Albali Tempranillo Shiraz), 2 quality wines from Australia (All Saints Sangiovese Cabernet & Chrismont Lazona Barbera), and 1 high end Napa Valley wine (Atalon Pauline’s Cuvee Napa Valley Blend). The Campo Azafran Tempranillo Syrah is a plummy & quaffable red with a decent savory finish while the Casa Albali Tempranillo Shiraz is a well-balanced red with ripe plum and blackberry aromas. From the Land Down Under, the All Saints Sangiovese Cabernet displays perfect balance with a berry delicious Cab finish and the Chrismont Lazona Barbera is a deliciously balanced & exceptionally food friendly red. And the premium Atalon Pauline’s Cuvee Napa Valley Blend from the US is a powerful red blend with dark fruit, chocolate, vanilla, & added savory notes.

For the White Wines, they are featuring 2 value for money wines from Spain (Campo Azafran Airen Sauvignon Blanc & the Casa Albali Verdejo Sauvignon Blanc), 1 quality wine from France (M. Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone Belleruche Blanc), and 2 high-end and complex wines from Italy & Australia respectively (Livio Felluga Sharis Blanc & the M. Chapoutier Domain Tournon Pyrenees Chardonnay). The Campo Azafran Airen Sauvignon Blanc is a bright white with a refreshing citrus zing while the Casa Albali Verdejo Sauvignon Blanc is a fresh & fruity white with bright citrus aromas. The M. Chapoutier Cotes du Rhone Belleruche Blanc is a fresh & citrusy elevated everyday drinking white. On the high end of the quality spectrum, they have the Livio Felluga Sharis Blanc, a lovely white with delicate aromas, fresh citrus flavors, & lightly spicy nuances; and the M. Chapoutier Domain Tournon Pyrenees Chardonnay, a fresh, crisp, & powerful white with hints of mint & liquorice.

Check out all their generous deals below and make sure you don’t miss out on these excellent steals:

1) Atalon Napa Valley Blend 2012 & 2013 Vertical Tasting Sixer – P 7,490 (50% OFF)

2) Campo Azafran Tempranillo Syrah Dozen – P 3,290 (52% OFF)

3) All Saints Sangiovese Cabernet Sixer – P 3,990 (48% OFF)

4) Casa Albali Tempranillo Shiraz Sixer – P 1,850 (41% OFF)

5) Chrismont Lazona Barbera Sixer – P 3,990 (51% OFF)

6) Campo Azafran Airen Sauvignon Blanc Dozen – P 3,190 (52% OFF)

7) M. Chapoutier Belleruche Blanc Sixer – P 3,790 (45% OFF)

8) Casa Albali Verdejo Sauvignon Blanc Sixer – P 1,850 (41% OFF)

9) Livio Felluga Sharis Blanc Sixer – P 6,990 (41% OFF)

10) M. Chapoutier Domain Tournon Pyrenees Chardonnay Sixer – P 5,990 (56% OFF)

11) All Saints The Keep Golden Cream Sherry 3 Pack – P 1,750 (41% OFF)

This Sale will be for one day only (November 11, 2020) so mark your calendars and make sure you don’t miss out on this largest Online Wine Buying Opportunity in the Philippines. Happy bargain hunting, Kavinos (Winery.ph‘s term of endearment for people who love wine as much as they do)!

For more information on Winery.ph’s 11/11 Clearance Sale, visit their website at winery.ph and follow them on Facebook & Instagram @winery.ph.