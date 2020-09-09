Pizza Hut launches new delivery app

Enjoying your favorite treats from Pizza Hut is now as simple as a few taps on your phone!

Pizza Hut has recently announced the launch of the PHApp-the Pizza Hut App! The PHApp brings the most delicious pan pizzas, like Super Supreme Pan Pizza, Meat Lovers Pan Pizza, and more of your Pizza Hut favorites right at your fingertips, that makes satisfying your craving that much more simple and convenient!

Launched last September 7, the PHApp is available for both Android [https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pizzahut.ph] and iOS [https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1527383194] users. The app promises to be accessible and easy to use for pizza lovers like you! Whether you want your Pizza Hut treats delivered to your doorstep or for take-out, the PHApp makes ordering a breeze!

If you’re planning a family celebration or some well-deserved bonding time with friends, then the PHApp is your best bet! You can order 14 days in advance before the date of pick-up or delivery, taking out all the stress in planning. Thinking about dining out or looking for the nearest Pizza Hut store to pick up your orders from? The PHApp has got your back. With a store finder feature, the PHApp helps pinpoint the nearest Pizza Hut stores.

The app also makes ordering effortless! All you need to do is input your delivery details once and the app will remember it for you, ensuring a seamless ordering experience.

“We’re all about helping our customers have the best experience when they order their favorite Pizza Hut treats,” Lorent Adrias, Senior Marketing Manager said. “The PHApp makes that a reality, and with just a few swipes and taps on their phone, they can have their Pizza Hut favorites for take-out or delivered straight to their homes.”

The PHApp features exclusive menu items and deals. If you order today, you can get a large pan pizza and enjoy P100 off and free KitKat Pops! And there are more offers and deals in store for you, so download the PHApp now!