PLDT Enterprise inks deal with IPS, Infinivan to ensure global-standard connectivity in the Philippines

PLDT Enterprise, the b2b arm of the country’s leading ICT and digital services provider, recently enabled Japan-based IPS and InfiniVAN to uphold their promise of global-standard connectivity for customers through the provision of their robust international private leased circuit (IPLC).

IPS—a premier international data communication provider focused on connecting businesses in the Philippines to Hong Kong and North America through submarine cables—established InfiniVAN in 2015 to provide network services to enterprises in the Philippines.

Given the Philippines’s upward growth trajectory, many investors have set their sights on the archipelago as a prime location for business. InfiniVAN was IPS’ response in support of such landscape. Through the deployment of PLDT Enterprise’s IPLC, InfiniVAN will be able to ensure the uptime of its operations, allowing them to stay true to their promise of “continuous connectivity” for businesses.

“We recognize that connectivity is critical to many of today’s business operations, which is why we are so proud to be able to partner with InfiniVAN to ensure the success of our shared customers,” said ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups Jovy Hernandez.

“The quality of their service speaks volumes of their commitment to uphold a global-standard of connectivity and we believe that all entrepreneurs and businesses are deserving of this kind of service,” he added.

Smart Communications, Inc. President & CEO and PLDT Inc. Chief Revenue Officer Al Panlilio also shared positive sentiments on the partnership saying, “We at the PLDT Group are taking the necessary steps to be able to accelerate the fourth industrial revolution in the Philippines given the impact such transformation would have on both business and technology. By forming partnerships that seek to improve the fundamental aspects of digital transformation—such as connectivity and infrastructure, we are setting the groundwork for a Philippines that is ready to take on the future.”

IPS and Infinivan’s seamless service is also made possible by the collocation of its data at ePLDT’s VITRO Data Centers—the country’s largest data center network, supported by PLDT’s expansive fiber optic network of over 300,000 kilometers.