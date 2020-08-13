PLDT Home launches all-new Prepaid FamLoads for Videos Every Day

PLDT Home introduces all-new family-sized Home Wifi Prepaid FamLoads so families can get the best online experiences for work, study, and entertainment at home. The new prepaid FamLoad Video and Video Plus are packed with bigger data allowance that can be used for popular video apps and open access data for all sites and apps.

With the digital consumption firmly embedded in our daily habits, Filipino Internet users are increasingly watching online videos over the internet as a source of information and entertainment such as watching news and vlogs, listening to music streaming services, online radio stations, and podcasts. To address the demand for affordable and accessible internet solutions for the home, PLDT Home enables families to adapt to the new normal by providing bigger data options for their increased video consumption habit.

For families who consume bigger data daily for video consumption may opt for the new FamLoad Video Plus which offers 3GB everyday for streaming videos in Cignal Play, iWant, NBA League Pass and YouTube. This is perfect for families who want to enjoy a myriad of videos every day for movies, TV shows, news, and other entertainment. They may opt to get the FamLoad Video Plus 999 comes with up to 120GB family-sized data, with 90GB or 3GB everyday to access your favorite video apps, Cignal Play, iWant, NBA League Pass and YouTube and on top of it, they can enjoy 30GB data for all sites, apps for 30 days.

For families who use data heavily on their work-from-home requirements, they may opt for the PLDT Home Famload Video 999 which they can maximize for their online video conferences without worrying about their data limits. With 100GB data good for 30 days, the FamLoad Video 999 comes with 30GB (or 1GB of YouTube everyday) and 70GB data for all sites and apps that they can use for work emails, social media, messaging apps, and more.

While families adjust to the new normal, PLDT Home continues to provide innovative digital solutions that enable them to continuously be productive with their work tasks, efficiently fulfill school requirements, and continue to enjoy and rediscover their family time at home.

Powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest wireless internet, PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid is an affordable and easy-to-use plug and play internet device that’s perfect for sharing with family. Customers can get their own PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid units for only P995 that comes with 10GB of data valid for seven days. Customers may also opt for other FamLoad packages depending on their weekly or payday budget such as FamLoad Video 199 with 19GB and Video Plus 199 with 28GB valid for seven days, FamLoad Video 599 with 55GB and FamLoad Video Plus 599 with 60GB valid for 15 days, and FamLoad Video 1499 with 130GB and FamLoad Video Plus 1499 with 180GB valid for 30 days.

Customers can buy a PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid at PLDT Home’s official online stores in Lazada and GrabMart and at PLDT Home website www.pldthome.com/homewifi. PLDT Home Wifi customers can also easily top-up with FamLoad Video Plus or FamLoad Video and reload their units via Paymaya, myPLDT Smart app, or through PLDT Home and Smart’s retailers nationwide.