PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Double Data Offers extended until May 31

With many parts of the country still under community quarantine restrictions, PLDT Home has extended its double data promo for all of its prepaid PLDT Home WiFi customers until May 31, 2020 in order to provide Filipino families access to affordable home broadband solutions.

This means that PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid customers will continue to get data packages of up to 200GB that they can use to access all sites and apps that they need to work, study, and be entertained at home.

“At PLDT Home, we understand that the enhanced community quarantine has financially affected many families. With PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid, families can enjoy access to an affordable high-speed connectivity so that they can continue to work and study at home,” says Al Panlilio, Chief Revenue Officer of PLDT.

Since the implementation of community quarantine in many parts of the country, PLDT Home continues to address the growing demand for an affordable home broadband through its Home Wifi Prepaid, a wireless internet service priced at Php 995.

For the first quarter of 2020, PLDT Home posted a total of over 94,000 prepaid activations and Php 241 Million top-ups of its users. PLDT Home recorded the highest activations and top-ups in March with over 40,000 activated prepaid units and a 40% increase of daily top-ups.

A plug and play device, PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid can simultaneously connect up to five wifi-ready devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops to high-speed internet. The PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid is powered by Smart LTE network, the Philippines’ fastest mobile data network with the widest coverage in the country.

Each PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid unit comes with a FREE 10GB of data valid up to seven (7) days. Families also get to enjoy affordable Famload packages through the double data promo – FamLoad 199 increased data to 24GB instead of 12GB, FamLoad 599 has 80GB instead of 40GB with, FamLoad 999 has 130GB instead of 65GB, and FamLoad 1499 comes with 200GB instead of 100GB.

PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid customers can also continue to enjoy FREE access to verified government and news websites such as the Department of Health (DOH), National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), News 5, Philippine Star Global, Business World, CNN Philippines, ABS-CBN News, and GMA News Online.

To conveniently track their usage and manage their account, PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid users can use their MyPLDT-Smart App and top-up using their PayMaya app.