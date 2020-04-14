PLDT-Smart enables free access to  StaySafe.ph

In line with its continuing support for digital COVID-19 response initiatives, PLDT Inc. through its Enterprise Group is providing Smart, TNT and Sun subscribers with free access to StaySafe.ph – a newly launched emergency response website for COVID-19 developed by Multisys Technologies Corporation.

StaySafe.ph is a website that allows its users to protect their loved ones and community by voluntarily answering a series of questions about their health status without disclosing their personal identity. Based on the users’ responses, the online platform classifies individuals as being in good health, or experiencing mild symptoms or severe conditions.

This information will enable health care providers of local governments and private sector organizations to assist people with COVID-related health concerns. The data will also be translated into a “heat map” which shows health authorities the distribution of possible COVID cases in different areas. This real-time information can help authorities take the proper actions to control the pandemic.

To make it easier for the public to use this service, PLDT Enterprise has tied up with MultiSys, to whitelist the said website —allowing Smart TNT and Sun subscribers to access the site without consuming mobile data allocations.

StaySafe.ph also launched its mobile application version that will be available for Android and iOS devices. Access to the said application will also be free of charge for Smart subscribers.

“We at PLDT and Smart believe that digital tech can play a big role in fighting the COVID pandemic by providing people with timely medical information and health authorities with real-time information about how the virus infection is spreading. By giving mobile phone users free access to StaySafe.ph, we hope to empower them to do their part in ‘flattening the curve’,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

“It’s inspiring how our ‘bayanihan’ principle works. In our workplace, our sleepless programmers have eagerly worked hard, for days, to help the country by developing StaySafe.ph. Now it’s our time to deliver, whether you are from the public or private sector, or just a concerned citizen,” MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol, Jr. said.

On April 8, the National Task Force for COVID-19, led by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and Defense Secretary Maj. Gen. Delfin Lorenzana, has signed off on the official use of StaySafe.ph in the national and local government units.