PLDT-Smart Foundation, online influencers donate tablets to children’s learning centers

Children’s education advocates, A-HA Learning Center and Kris for Peace organization recently received six Cherry Mobile Flare Tab Pro Tablets and six Smart LTE Pocket Wifi with load cards from the PLDT-Smart Foundation and partner social media influencers.

The tablets are part of the donation of Unbox founder Carlo Ople together with Project 7 to 1, a Facebook community of Pinoy Sneakerheads. Meanwhile, the Smart LTE Pocket Wifis with load cards are from PSF and Smart. PSF also collaborated with Your200Pesos Founder Michele Gumabao for the selection of beneficiaries. The two learning centers were selected for their advocacy work with children and as part of the celebration of National Children’s Month last November.

“Working with like-minded individuals and organizations is always a privilege. As we share the same advocacies with organizations such as A-HA Learning Center and Kris for Peace, it enables us to provide opportunities to the youth as we promote the importance of education and equal learning opportunities,” said PSF President Esther Santos.

“These donations will definitely help the beneficiaries we’ve chosen, many of whom are from low-income families in far-flung areas of the country. This gift will be their ticket to learn and have a better shot at a brighter future. Thank you so much to the donors for giving our beneficiaries the chance to realize their dreams,” said Kris for Peace President Arizza Nocum.

“The students we want to help are currently falling behind in their studies because they don’t have the devices and load to access online classes. There is also added financial pressure on their families due to lost, homes, jobs, and livelihoods amid a pandemic and following recent typhoons. Napakahirap po ng buhay ngayon kaya’t isa itong malaking tulong para sa mga batang gustong mag-aral,” Nocum added.

“I encourage children to prioritize their education and use it as a tool to build their future, their career and their dreams. That is why we at Your200Pesos admire and support other organizations such as AHA who dedicate their service to promoting education and eliminating illiteracy in our country. I hope that through this initiative, more students can continue learning and continue the pursuit of their dreams,” said Your200Pesos Founder Michele Gumabao.