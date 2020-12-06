PLDT-Smart Foundation, online influencers donate tablets to children’s learning centers

0 comment

Present during the turnover are, from left, A-HA Learning Center Assistant Director AJ Lapira, Kris for Peace President Arizza Nocum, PLDT-Smart Foundation President Esther Santos, Your200Pesos Founder Michele Gumabao, Unbox Founder Carlo Ople and Smart Communications Vice President for Go-To Market & Subs Management Melvin Nubla

Children’s education advocates, A-HA Learning Center and Kris for Peace organization recently received six Cherry Mobile Flare Tab Pro Tablets and six Smart LTE Pocket Wifi with load cards from the PLDT-Smart Foundation and partner social media influencers.

The tablets are part of the donation of Unbox founder Carlo Ople together with Project 7 to 1, a Facebook community of Pinoy Sneakerheads. Meanwhile, the Smart LTE Pocket Wifis with load cards are from PSF and Smart. PSF also collaborated with Your200Pesos Founder Michele Gumabao for the selection of beneficiaries. The two learning centers were selected for their advocacy work with children and as part of the celebration of National Children’s Month last November.

Working with like-minded individuals and organizations is always a privilege. As we share the same advocacies with organizations such as A-HA Learning Center and Kris for Peace, it enables us to provide opportunities to the youth as we promote the importance of education and equal learning opportunities,” said PSF President Esther Santos.

These donations will definitely help the beneficiaries we’ve chosen, many of whom are from low-income families in far-flung areas of the country. This gift will be their ticket to learn and have a better shot at a brighter future. Thank you so much to the donors for giving our beneficiaries the chance to realize their dreams,” said Kris for Peace President Arizza Nocum.

The students we want to help are currently falling behind in their studies because they don’t have the devices and load to access online classes. There is also added financial pressure on their families due to lost, homes, jobs, and livelihoods amid a pandemic and following recent typhoons. Napakahirap po ng buhay ngayon kaya’t isa itong malaking tulong para sa mga batang gustong mag-aral,” Nocum added.

I encourage children to prioritize their education and use it as a tool to build their future, their career and their dreams. That is why we at Your200Pesos admire and support other organizations such as AHA who dedicate their service to promoting education and eliminating illiteracy in our country. I hope that through this initiative, more students can continue learning and continue the pursuit of their dreams,” said Your200Pesos Founder Michele Gumabao.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AirAsia UNLI Flight Pass is back and now available in SM Supermalls,

Team Orange 0 comments
With the successful launch of its UNLI Flight Pass and the continued efforts to boost the domestic travel and tourism industry, AirAsia is holding another round of its best deals yet, available…

Stream “Miracle In Cell No. 7” for FREE on WeTV and iflix

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
There’s a bit of a chill in the air as December begins and everyone is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. With the year that 2020 has been, everyone…

Solane | Level up your kitchen duties for the Holidays

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The pandemic may have cancelled a lot of celebrations this 2020, but Christmas isn’t going to be one of them! Holiday prep is going to be a lot different this…

Busy Nurse Coffee does help weight loss, drinkers testify

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The friends of 23-year-old Mariyah Besiate of Bacnotan, La Union have been wondering how she has managed to lose weight and to keep her skin glowing. She attributes this to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone