PLDT, Smart promote digital payment channels for customers

PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) are encouraging their subscribers to use their expanded digital payment channels and online billing services, not only because these are more convenient and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because these processes are more environment-friendly.

The shift to paperless transactions is already underway as customer payments via digital channels have jumped three-fold compared to last year, particularly after many parts of the country were placed under quarantine in mid-March of this year.

“The health and safety of our customers are our priority. By using our online payment channels, our customers do not have to physically go to our stores to pay their bill. It saves them time, money, and at the same time, protects them from possible exposure to COVID-19,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“There’s a bonus. Online payments are greener,” she added.

Enhanced digital channels

Smart Postpaid customers can settle their bills at the safety of their homes by simply clicking the unique Smart Pay Express Link in the monthly billing SMS that they receive on their smartphones. They can also log on to www.my.smart.com.ph using their My Smart account to pay their phone bills.

Meanwhile, PLDT customers can also go to https://pldthome.com/paymentcenters and click on the PLDT Pay Express Link for their transactions.

For customers with credit cards, they can enroll their postpaid account in their credit card’s auto-debit feature.

For the more tech-savvy subscribers, they can download and use digital payments app PayMaya to pay their Smart Postpaid bill or buy load for their devices. PayMaya is currently offering a P50 rebate for PLDT, Smart and Sun postpaid accounts until July 31.

Customers can also purchase call, text, and data credits online via the Smart Online Store, and official platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, Grab, and others.

Moreover, they can also use the bills payment services of banks — such as those of Asia United Bank, BancNet, BDO, BPI, EastWest, Landbank, Maybank, Metrobank, PNB, PSBank, Robinsons Bank, Security Bank, UCPB, and Union Bank — via their respective mobile apps, internet or phone banking services.

MVP Rewards App users can also redeem bill credits, which can be used to settle their Smart postpaid bill.

On the other hand, customers may also drop by the nearest accredited partner establishments, like 7-Eleven, The SM Store, Robinsons, Bayad Center, Cebuana Lhuillier, ECPay, and others, to pay their monthly subscription bills.

Going green

Customers are also encouraged to enroll to electronic statements for a more convenient and environment-friendly lifestyle.

“We also hope that by shifting to digital payments, we can help promote more paperless transactions, and lesser carbon footprint among our subscribers,” said Basas.

PLDT and Smart are committed to become carbon neutral before 2030 by conducting business more responsibly and resiliently. The Group aims to do this by progressively improving operational efficiencies, turning to green technologies and processes and pursuing the use of renewable energy in its facilities.

This is on top of the various climate change mitigation programs to help protect and conserve rainforests, mangroves, and marine life – all leveraging on digital technology and the data networks of PLDT and Smart.