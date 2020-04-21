Powfu releases “im used to it” single + music video

As his lofi hip-hop gem “death bed (coffee for your head)” continues to climb charts around the world, breakout artist Powfu is treating fans to a new track and video called “im used to it”.

The DIY-style visual was created and edited by Powfu’s cousin Meliodic in his hometown of Vancouver. The video follows Powfu around a high school campus and brings the song’s lonely imagery to life.

Meanwhile, “death bed (coffee for your head)” is currently #5 on Spotify’s Global Top 50, sitting with the company of The Weeknd, Drake, and Dua Lipa, while also reaching #10 on the US Top 50, and gaining 5M+ audio streams worldwide per day. This song is a real quarantine pop anthem and has soundtracked millions of videos on TikTok, including the viral “Quarantine Cutie” series. The song has also hit Top 5 on Shazam globally, and is officially certified Gold in the US, his home country of Canada, as well as Australia and Ireland. The breakout hit has accumulated over 360M combined audio/video streams to date.

The 21-year-old Canadian artist started recording in the basement of his parents’ home and started releasing music on Soundcloud while still in high school. He would steal his dad’s mic (Faber Drive) and ended up purchasing himself a laptop as recording quickly became his favorite hobby.

After finalizing his image and sound, his numbers started rapidly increasing, gaining millions of streams over multiple platforms. He has collaborated with many artists on the rise such as Rxseboy, Guardin, and Snow. His genre can vary from chill-lo-fi to hype-punk, as he finds inspiration through older punk-rock bands as well as newer hip-hop artists such as G-Eazy and Madeintyo.