PSBank extends its payment grace period for All Loan Clients

With the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine from April 13 to 30, 2020 and in compliance with the ‘Bayanihan To Heal As One’ Act, Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) continues to provide valuable assistance to all of its loan customers during these challenging times.

Loan payments for all types of loans with due dates falling within the new ECQ dates will further get a 30-day grace period. This adds to the loan payment moratorium that the country’s maaasahan bank granted the previous month, for loan dues beginning March 15, 2020.

For more information, visit the PSBank website or facebook.com/psbankofficial or refer to the Frequently Asked Questions below:

1. Who are / Am I qualified for the grace period on amortizations due for payment?

All loan clients/ accounts are qualified.

2. What type of loan products are covered by this grace period?

All types of loans – Home, Auto, Flexi & Multi-Purpose Personal Loans, SME, Corporate, Deposit-Collateral

3. What are the inclusive due dates covered by the 30-day grace period on amortizations due for payment?

With the extension of the ECQ to April 13 to 30, 2020, loan payments for all types of loans with due dates falling within the new ECQ dates will further get a 30-day grace period. The same loan payment moratorium was granted earlier to loan dues beginning March 15, 2020.

Any payment due falling in the covered dates may not be paid. Payment of your loan/s will continue after the end of ECQ. Your loan maturity date will be moved further by 1 or 2 months depending on the number of amortizations which were granted a grace period for payment.

For Flexi / Multi-Purpose Personal Loans, those included are accounts whose statement cut-off dates fall between March 15 and April 30, 2020.

To illustrate —

For Auto, Home, SME, Corporate and DCL:

Original Payment due date: March 17, 2020

Adjusted/New due date: May 17, 2020

Original Payment due date: April 12, 2020

Adjusted/New due date: May 12, 2020

For Flexi/Personal Loan:

Original SOA cut-off date: March 15, 2020

Adjusted/New SOA cut-off date: May 15, 2020

Original SOA cut-off date: April 10, 2020

Adjusted/New SOA cut-off date: May 10, 2020

4. Does this mean that I have to double my amortization on my next due date (after extended ECQ ending April 30,2020)?

No. You will NOT PAY DOUBLE on succeeding due dates after the covered period. “HINDI ka namin sisingilin ng DOBLE ng regular na amortization mo matapos ang April 30 kung kailan inaasahan naming muling maguumpisa ang pagbayad ng loan (pagkatapos ng ECQ).”

Your loan maturity date will be moved further by 1 or 2 months depending on the number of amortizations which were granted a grace period for payment.

Example:

Due Date: every 16th of the Month

No. of payments covered by the grace period: 2 ( March 16 & April 16)

Current/Original Maturity Date: April 1, 2021

New Maturity Date: June 1, 2021*

*You may need to submit another check or adjust your auto debit arrangement to cover for the May & June 1, 2021 due dates.

You may do advance payment should you wish to shorten the entire loan term.

5. Is this only applicable for Metro Manila booked accounts?

No. The grace period will cover all loan accounts booked NATIONWIDE.

6. Do I need to sign anything? Any loan amendment document?

No need to sign any documents. Adjustment will be made in our system. No need to sign any amendment documents.

7. What will happen to my post-dated check for my present due date/s ( within the covered period)? Will you hold the check?

Yes, we will automatically hold the post-dated check if your due date falls within the covered dates of the grace period. There is no need for you to request for deferment of check. You may need to issue another check/s to cover for the month/s as a result of the adjusted maturity date of the loan.

8. My loan will mature within the year. Do I still need to submit another check?

Yes, if your remaining loan term is 6 months and up.

For those with remaining term of less than 6 months, the Bank has the option to apply your held check to your adjusted last due date provided the check is not yet stale. You will receive an SMS notification on this.

9. My mode of payment is via Auto-Debit Arrangement. Will you still debit my deposit account on my due date?

We will automatically hold the debiting of loan payment within the covered period.

Debiting of loan due will resume on your next due date after the covered period for grace period ending April 30, 2020.

PAYMENT OF YOUR LOAN/S WILL CONTINUE AFTER THE END OF ECQ.

10. What if I want to be excluded from the grace period? I have funds now to pay for my loan due.

For over-the-counter (OTC) payments, you may visit any branch to pay for your loan due. You also have the option to pay online, thru the PSBank Mobile app, or via ATM.

For those whose mode of payment is via Automatic Debit Arrangement (ADA) or Post-dated Check (PDC), you may call our CX Hotline (02) 8845-8888 or email us at customerexperience@psbank.com.ph to request for manual debit or posting of your check payment.

11. What if I already paid for my loan last March 15-17 (before the announcement), can I request for a refund?

Your payment has been posted to your loan account. For now, there will be no refund.

12. Can I request for more than the grace period given?

No. For now, we will follow the rules on the granting of grace period for loan payments falling due during ECQ. Note that when payments on the loan resume after April 30, 2020, you will not be paying double your regular amortization in any month. Your maturity date will only be further extended accordingly.

Note: If you are qualified for the grace period assistance and the corresponding adjustment was not applied to your loan, please call PSBank at their 24/7 CX Hotline (02) 8845-8888.