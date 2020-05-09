Samsung Promo | Put Mom in the Picture this Mother’s Day #withGalaxy

Moms work hard to make life’s special moments even more memorable. From first steps to birthday parties to cherished holiday celebrations, Moms are always there—capturing our greatest memories and documenting them for the future. But with so much time spent behind the camera, it’s time to celebrate Mom and put her in the picture.

That’s why this Mother’s Day, Samsung is encouraging Galaxy fans to celebrate moms around the world with our campaign: Put Mom in the Picture #withGalaxy. To launch the campaign, we pulled together a video of Moms behind the scenes and in front of the camera to show that there’s no question: life’s always better when Mom’s in the shot.

And at a time when it’s more important than ever to stay connected with Mom, we know families are relying on their technology to make sure this Mother’s Day is extra-special.

Put Mom in the Picture It's time to put mom in front of the camera this #mothersday. Tag @samsungph and use #withGalaxy for a chance to be featured.Post it also on our Samsung Members Community page for a chance to win a ₱500 voucher: spr.ly/withGalaxy-MothersDayTerms and conditions apply. Promo valid until May 31, 2020. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-06080 Series of 2020. Posted by Samsung on Monday, May 4, 2020

With so many ways to communicate, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series makes it easier than ever to celebrate—whether you’re video chatting one-on-one or filling up the screen with 12 participants. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google Duo, video calling Mom and loved ones is as easy as sending a text.

And when it comes to capturing your memories with Mom, use the S20’s pro-grade camera to get the perfect shot. Enjoy a cutting-edge camera sensor that lets in more light and detail than ever before, so photos of mom are always crystal clear. And with Single Take mode, you can stay in the moment while Mom opens up her presents— the S20’s lenses grab a variety of images and videos, at once, so you can pick your favorites once the festivities are over.

This Mother’s Day, celebrate mom by putting her in the picture. Join Put Mom in the Picture #withGalaxy promo by sharing her image with the world from May 7 to 31, 2020. The entry must be taken with a Samsung device, posted on Samsung Members Community, and submitted via the Samsung members app. Participants must include the hashtags #withGalaxy and #MothersDay on the title of the post.

Lucky entrants will have a chance to win a voucher worth Php 500.00. Samsung will announce weekly winners through its official social media platforms and the Samsung members app.