Samsung Promo | Put Mom in the Picture this Mother’s Day #withGalaxy

0 comment

Moms work hard to make life’s special moments even more memorable. From first steps to birthday parties to cherished holiday celebrations, Moms are always there—capturing our greatest memories and documenting them for the future. But with so much time spent behind the camera, it’s time to celebrate Mom and put her in the picture.

That’s why this Mother’s Day, Samsung is encouraging Galaxy fans to celebrate moms around the world with our campaign: Put Mom in the Picture #withGalaxy. To launch the campaign, we pulled together a video of Moms behind the scenes and in front of the camera to show that there’s no question: life’s always better when Mom’s in the shot.

And at a time when it’s more important than ever to stay connected with Mom, we know families are relying on their technology to make sure this Mother’s Day is extra-special.

Put Mom in the Picture

It's time to put mom in front of the camera this #mothersday. Tag @samsungph and use #withGalaxy for a chance to be featured.Post it also on our Samsung Members Community page for a chance to win a ₱500 voucher: spr.ly/withGalaxy-MothersDayTerms and conditions apply. Promo valid until May 31, 2020. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-06080 Series of 2020.

Posted by Samsung on Monday, May 4, 2020

With so many ways to communicate, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series makes it easier than ever to celebrate—whether you’re video chatting one-on-one or filling up the screen with 12 participants. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google Duo, video calling Mom and loved ones is as easy as sending a text.

And when it comes to capturing your memories with Mom, use the S20’s pro-grade camera to get the perfect shot. Enjoy a cutting-edge camera sensor that lets in more light and detail than ever before, so photos of mom are always crystal clear. And with Single Take mode, you can stay in the moment while Mom opens up her presents— the S20’s lenses grab a variety of images and videos, at once, so you can pick your favorites once the festivities are over.

This Mother’s Day, celebrate mom by putting her in the picture. Join Put Mom in the Picture #withGalaxy promo by sharing her image with the world from May 7 to 31, 2020. The entry must be taken with a Samsung device, posted on Samsung Members Community, and submitted via the Samsung members app. Participants must include the hashtags #withGalaxy and #MothersDay on the title of the post.

Lucky entrants will have a chance to win a voucher worth Php 500.00. Samsung will announce weekly winners through its official social media platforms and the Samsung members app.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

realme Philippines to launch sub-10k powerhouse realme 6i on May 13

Team Orange 0 comments
realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, will unleash power yet again in the sub-10k mobile phone segment on May 13 with the launch of its first contender from…

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Netflix’s Reco-MOM-dations inspired by your favorite on-screen moms

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
This Mother’s Day, invite your family to step into your world for the day with the onscreen moms you love the most — from Ali and Lorelai to Joyce and…

Sud shares sneak peek of upcoming album with new single “Sagutan”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
SUD may have found themselves releasing music at a strange time—in the middle of a pandemic lockdown—but the hard-working band didn’t let that slow them down. Following the release of…

Make mom a sumptuous brunch with these recipes from Emirates

Team Orange 0 comments Events
With Mothers’ Day just around the corner, many people are looking for some ideas on how they can give their moms a treat on this very special occasion. One of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone