QCinema Films to Stream from December 2 – 6

0 comment

For its second and final section in its Festival Program, QCinema International Film Festival presents a fresh line-up of noteworthy films.

It includes the world premiere of Midnight in a Perfect World by Dodo Dayao, the Asian premiere of Marygoround by Daria Woszek and End of the Century by Lucio Castro, the Southeast Asian premiere of True Mothers by Naomi Kawase, and the Philippine premiere of Roh by Emir Ezwan and Mulholland Drive by David Lynch.

Midnight in a Perfect World is about four friends trying to survive the mysterious blackouts that happen in random parts of the city after midnight.

Marygoround is a black comedy drama about Mary, a lonely, small-town grocery store worker and an agnostic collector of virgin Mary statues who lives a boring and uneventful life. Struggling with menopause, she consults her doctor, who prescribes her a course of hormone replacement therapy.

End of the Century tells the story of two men who meet in Barcelona and after spending a day together they realize that they have already met twenty years ago.

True Mothers is Japan’s entry at the 93rd Academy Awards and is a 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection. True Mothers is about the adoptive parents of a five-year-old who are confronted with the possibility that the troubled birth mother wants her baby back.

Roh by Emir Ezwan is a 2019 Malaysian Malay-language indie arthouse horror film. It is Malaysia’s entry to the 93rd Academy Awards. Set in the past, the film is about a family in the forest who gets an unwelcoming visit from a strange little girl, who comes with a frightening prediction.

The remastered version of David Lynch’s 2001 Masterpiece Mulholland Drive follows a woman who becomes amnesiac after a car accident on Los Angeles’ Mulholland Drive and an aspiring actress. The two embark on a search for clues throughout the city, where dreams and reality intertwine.

The films are for streaming upstream.ph.

Aside from these films, QCinema Highlights Cleaners by Glenn Barit; Oda sa Wala by Dwein Baltazar; Balangiga: Howling Wilderness by Khavn; and Babae at Baril by Rae Red, which started streaming November 27, stay in the streaming platform.

Festival details are available at QCinema.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AVA, AirAsia’s multilingual virtual Allstar, serving you through 2020 and beyond

Team Orange 0 comments
2020, what a trip!  What a year 2020 has been. It feels like we have all been stuck in a weird time zone where nothing happened but everything also happened…

The new Nokia 3.4 debuts on Shopee

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launches the Nokia 3.4 exclusively on Shopee. In time for the holidays, from November 30th to December 6th, fans can pre-order the…

PLDT-Smart boss elected PH Olympic Committee first VP, vows to help Filipino athletes win

Team Orange 0 comments Events
It’s no secret that PLDT Chief Revenue Officer and Smart Communications, Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo Panlilio is a huge advocate of sports. Panlilio is also at the…

Need a fast connection? No worries, Grab and Globe At Home Have Got You Covered

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
Paying bills and purchasing necessities with the use of e-wallets have been a growing trend especially in a time where most people are still not comfortable going outside to run…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone