realme 6 and realme 6 Pro now official in PH, introducing 90Hz Smartphone experience to more Filipinos

realme Philippines Community Leader Anthony So, VP for Marketing Austine Huang and Marketing Lead Eason De Guzman present the newly-launched realme 6 Pro and realme 6

realme Philippines, the lifestyle partner of the youth, has officially completed the realme 6 line-up in the local market with the launch of the realme 6 and realme 6 Pro. Set to elevate the experience of the Filipinos, the realme 6 and 6 Pro are built with flagship features first seen in the midrange segment. Both realme 6 and realme 6 Pro come with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 64MP AI Quad Camera, 30W Flash Charge and realme UI Based on Android 10 with new features.

realme’s consecutive sold out sales for realme 6i and realme Band are a testament to the warm reception of Filipinos for the brand. realme VP for Marketing Austine Huang shares, “We are anticipating the same vibrant energy from our fans with the latest launch of our realme 6 Series. As our most awaited set of products, we are excited to bring in a new level of experience to all the Filipinos as we make flagship features more accessible to everyone.”

realme 6 Pro: a sleek, powerful device for pro content creators

As the newest partner of the Filipino content creators and photographers, realme 6 Pro is packed with six cameras that are built to capture ultra-clear photos. The device has a flagship quad camera set-up comprised of a 64MP main camera, a 12MP 20x hybrid zoom telephoto lens, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle and a macro lens engineered together to embolden aspiring shutterbugs and online influencers. The realme 6 Pro’s in-display dual-camera set-up features a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX471 and an 8MP 105°super wide-angle camera, perfect for capturing self-portraits and videos.

Content creators can now also easily shoot pro-like videos with the realme 6 Pro’s Ultra Image Stabilization capability both front and back camera, 120fps Slo-Mo Selfie, and Real-Time Bokeh Video feature. The device itself deserves the spotlight with its chic design inspired by the power and vigor of youth, as represented by lightning and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The realme 6 Pro comes in two striking colors: Lightning Red and Lightning Blue.

The realme 6 Pro is a true beauty outside as it is on the inside. The realme 6 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a processor is made using an advanced 8nm process to ensure optimum power and efficiency. It also packs a 4,300 mAh battery that charges within 55 minutes through 30W Flash Charge technology, relieving users the worry of prolonged battery downtime.

realme 6: a device for a new level of gaming experience

Successor of the realme 5 Pro, the realme 6 forefronts the brand in its mobile gaming and continuously supporting esports.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T flagship-class processor, realme 6 is designed to be the latest armament of Filipino gamers in earning a rank in the mobile gaming industry. Ensuring a smooth and lag-free gaming session for its users, complemented by a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display which ensures a seamless and smooth visual experience

realme 6’s massive battery capacity of 4,300 mAh can be fully-charged in a span of 55 minutes through its upgraded 30W Flash Charge technology. Even while gaming heavily, users can expect a 55% charge in just 60 minutes.

realme 6 is a top contender in the camera department as well. It boasts the latest flagship, ultra-clear quad-camera set-up comprised of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens, enabling users to capture a myriad of stunning images from landscapes and architecture to portraits and large subjects.

Drawing inspiration from comets that split the night sky, representing the impression of speed. The realme 6 is available in two colors: Comet White and Comet Blue.

Pricing and Availability

New level of experience for Filipinos realme 6 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Php 16,990. The successor of the realme 5 Pro, realme 6 is available in two storage configurations: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, priced at Php 11,990 and Php 13,990, respectively.

As a special treat for its fans, realme is having a Lazada sale on realme 6 and realme 6 Pro’s launch day, May 27 at 1PM. Customers can get Php 500 off with every purchase of the realme 6 while the first 200 purchasers of the realme 6 Pro will get a free realme Band worth Php1,390.

For those who will be purchasing in realme stores nationwide, realme Philippines will be giving away a limited-edition squad bag worth Php 1,499 for every realme 6 Pro purchase on May 30, May 31, June 6 and June 7.

The newly-launched devices are also available via Home Credit with 0% interest for six months for realme 6 and 0% interest for six and nine months for realme 6 Pro.

