Realme Buds Air Introduces Best-Value True Wireless Sound Technology for only Php3,990

Realme Philippines, the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country, takes a greater leap forward as it enters the IoT (Internet of Things) with the new generation of true wireless audio experience with the realme Buds Air.

Set to hit the market on January 22, the realme Buds Air is designed to provide users a taste of true music freedom with real cable-free connection while ensuring a seamless audio experience for only Php3,990.

True value, seamless experience

Powered by the R1 chipset with Bluetooth 5.0, the realme Buds Air elevates the wireless experience by allowing a convenient and easy-access use.

The realme Buds Air is the first in its price segment to adopt dual-channel transmission technology for enhanced audio. By minimizing latency up to 51 percent to guarantee a swift and steady synchronization between audio and visuals, mobile gaming fans can enjoy an enhanced gaming experience with the realme Buds Air.

Immersive exceptional audio

The realme Buds Air highly complements the lifestyle of music and movie enthusiasts. Designed by a team of acoustic experts, it boasts a 12mm bass sound driver that delivers intensive and powerful audio quality without compromising richness and fidelity.

The Buds Air also has the capability of filtering out noise during calls, ensuring clarity as it blocks out environment racket. This way, users can take delight not only in an immersive entertainment experience but inseamless day-to-day calls as well.

True wireless experience

Staying true to its promise of true wireless experience, the realme Buds Air is charged wirelessly.

Be it during a long commute or on a lazy afternoon, users can enjoy hours of music playback or gaming without worrying about running out of juice. The realme Buds Air offers more than three hours of music playback.

The cabin can charge the buds for a total of 17 hours.Users have the option of charging via a type-C cord.

Easy operation with touch control

The realme Buds Air boasts ease of use with its built-in Google Assistant, intelligent touch operation and high-grade sensors.

Thebuilt-in Google voice Assistant enables the realme Buds Air to perform a myriad of tasks through voice command. Further reinforcing its non-phone command interaction is its intelligent touch operation, which lets functions such as answering calls and activating the game mode to be easily done with just a tap.

Optimized with high-grade sensors, the realme Buds Air can detect when it is in use, allowing it to automatically play music once the user puts the buds on. It will pause music once the buds are removed. The instant auto-connection feature enables an uninterrupted listening experience.

“We are glad that we can offer to our Filipino squad the much-awaited realme-powered true wireless sound (TWS). Finally, Filipinos, especially the very active youth, need not worry about breaking the bank for an optimized wireless audio experience. Expect realme to bring more products–both smartphones and accessories–that attest to our commitment to real value,” shares realme Philippines Marketing Director Austine Huang.

Online Special Offering

Realme Philippines is committed to developing high-tier audio accessories that deliver optimum and high-grade experience at a low cost. The realme Buds Air is the most-affordable, high-quality TWS at only PHP3,990.

As an initial offering, it will be available at the official realme Lazada flagship store starting January 22, 2020 for only PHP2,990. The special discounted price is only applied on January 22 and 29 and February 06. Customers must get ready to add to cart because realme Philippines is giving away a free wireless charging pad to the first 100 customers.

Realme Philippines will also be offering special vouchers on its official Facebook page from January 22 to February 6. The vouchers will further lower the price of the realme Buds Air by PHP500.

The promos do not stop there! Also, customers who will purchase both a realme smartphone and a realme Buds Air enjoy an additional discount of PHP1,000.