realme introduces first in-ear buds, offers stylish TWS designed by José Lévy

realme Philippines, lifestyle partner of the youth, grows its local AIOT product line-up with the launch of its latest audio device realme Buds Q on September 30. The realme Buds Q is the first in-ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) from the brand. Poised to be the most stylish entry-level TWS yet, the realme Buds Q sports the genius design of José Lévy, the cooperated designer of Hermès and the art director of the realme Design Studio.

The youth of today thrives in the digital realm, a virtual biosphere that teems with platforms for self-expression. One way through which the youth expresses themselves is their style. The Gen Zs, for instance, coming from the generation that no longer knows a world pre-social media, are the most photographed people today. This makes them keen for fresh and new looks on the regular. Dedicated to offering what the youth needs, realme has committed to being not only a brand of top-notch technology but also of contemporary design. This gene of modern aesthetic is evident across all realme products — every single one of which is a fashion statement on its own. The realme artistry is born out of the hard work of the realme Design Studio under the leadership of José Lévy the designer of Hermes.

For the Buds Q, Lévy took inspiration from the round cobblestones found along the shores of Normandy beach where he spent most of his youth. He and the realme team iterated the design for over 200 times, fine-tuning the curvature of the G3 curve just to give users a cobblestone-like design that is mellow and comfortable. An artistic and ergonomic masterpiece, the realme Buds Q is both a sight to behold and a pleasure to use. The realme Buds Q also brings sound performance straight out of audio heaven through its 10mm Large Driver and Dynamic Bass Boost.

realme Buds Q users can also enjoy long hours of usage as the device’s charging case can hold power amounting to 20 hours worth total playback. The buds could also go on for three hours of single continuous calling time, four and a half hours of single continuous music listening time, five hours of single continuous gaming time, and six hours of single continuous video streaming time.

Watch the grand reveal of the realme Buds Q and the new realme 7 series in an online livestream launch on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and YouTube channel on September 30, 12 noon. realme Philippines prepared an exciting and engaging launch for its fans. The live stream features seven interactive rooms full of exciting surprises.