realme marks down realme X3 SuperZoom, realme 7 for #realmeWithYou Christmas Special

To make its #realmeWithYou Christmas specials merrier, realme Philippines brings about yet another round of exciting deals for its fans and supporters this holiday season! The number 1 smartphone brand in the country is marking down the price of two of its most powerful smartphones, the realme X3 SuperZoom and realme 7; and is rolling out a surprise online sale on Lazada on November 27 — the Real Yellow Online Sale.

Starting November 27, the realme SuperZoom 12GB + 256GB will retail for only Php 22,990, Php2,000 off of its original price of Php24,990. The 8GB + 128GB storage of realme 7 will receive a markdown of Php1,000, making it available for Php13,990.

“The Philippines celebrates the longest Christmas season in the world. This is why we at realme want to celebrate this season of love and giving by making our top and powerful devices much more affordable for everyone. We hope through this, we would bring joy and smiles to more Filipinos this Christmas,” shares Austine Huang, VP for marketing of realme Philippines.

The new prices of the two devices are made extra jolly with fun freebies customers can bag along with their purchase. Customers who will avail of the realme X3 SuperZoom until December 31, 2020 will get the personal health companion realme Watch worth Php3,990 for free. Purchasers of the realme 7, on the other hand, will get an additional realme neck pillow as a bonus treat.

The realme X3 SuperZoom and realme 7 are available in realme kiosks and partner stores nationwide. Customers with major credit cards can also avail of these devices via flexible 6 or 12-month installment plans with 0% interest.

This November 27, fans of the number 1 smartphone brand in the country are also in for a treat as the brand offers up to 34 percent discount on select realme products at the Real Yellow Online Sale of realme on LazMall.

Three realme smartphones join the roster of discounted devices at the surprise online sale, which starts at 12 midnight. Among the products that will be retailed off with a discount is the recently launched realme narzo 20, whose sale price is Php7,490. realme Squad and fans can also score a Php1,500 discount on the 8GB + 128GB variant of realme 7 and realme 7 Pro.