realme offers up to 41% in discounts at the Lazada Midyear Bounce Back Sale

Amid the implementation of quarantine protocols nationwide, students and parents are preparing for a virtual school year, and corporate gladiators continue to work from home. Geared to help Filipinos embrace this highly digital lifestyle, realme Philippines is offering as high as 41 percent in discounts at the Lazada Midyear Bounce Back Sale to make its tech-lifestyle companions even more affordable. The most-anticipated midyear online sale event is happening on July 15.

With the new normal driving everyone to go digital, realme Philippines has gone full throttle in launching tech-lifestyle companions that complement the Filipinos’ digital hustle. Recently, the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the Philippines launched the realme 6 series, its first flagship phone realme X3 SuperZoom, and its latest AIoT products — all of which to be marked down during the Lazada Midyear Sale.

To snag the best deals, customers are encouraged to check out devices during the Brand Mega Offer happening from 12 midnight to 2:00 a.m.

Amid the implementation of quarantine protocols nationwide, students and parents are preparing for a virtual school year, and corporate gladiators continue to work from home. Geared to help Filipinos embrace this highly digital lifestyle, realme Philippines is offering as high as 41 percent in discounts at the Lazada Midyear Bounce Back Sale to make its tech-lifestyle companions even more affordable. The most-anticipated midyear online sale event is happening on July 15.

With the new normal driving everyone to go digital, realme Philippines has gone full throttle in launching tech-lifestyle companions that complement the Filipinos’ digital hustle. Recently, the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the Philippines launched the realme 6 series, its first flagship phone realme X3 SuperZoom, and its latest AIoT products — all of which to be marked down during the Lazada Midyear Sale.

To snag the best deals, customers are encouraged to check out devices during the Brand Mega Offer happening from 12 midnight to 2:00 a.m.

“With the right tech-lifestyle companion, Filipinos will be better armed at adopting a highly digital lifestyle. We at realme Philippines are confident that our devices, both smartphones and accessories, bring the right features and technology that best fit the evolving dynamics of communication and interaction. We are happy that through our midyear promos, we’ll get to be part of more success stories of the Filipino realme squad,” shares Austine Huang, vice president for marketing of realme Philippines.

Customers may start eyeing those they wish to add to cart by visiting the official realme store on Lazada: https://bit.ly/2Ul9vgh.