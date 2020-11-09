realme PH launches new smart home devices, available at the brand’s 11.11 sale with promos of up to 42% off

realme, your digital lifestyle companion, dares to leap to the next generation of technology by expanding its portfolio of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and smart lifestyle devices. The new products to be introduced by realme are the realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, realme Smart Scale, realme Smart Cam 360 and realme Adventurer Luggage, which will all be available starting November 11 – just in time for realme’s big Christmas 11.11 promo on Lazada and Shopee. As your digital lifestyle companion, realme Philippines is committed to empower the Filipinos with an ecosystem of trendsetting products, interlinked through the realme Link App.

“There is a growing demand for connected devices that bring the best in technology, making daily life easier, more convenient and much more efficient. We at realme Philippines want the Filipinos to experience this convenience as we launch four AIoT and smart devices along our biggest sale yet for this holiday season”, shares VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

Achieve healthier goals with realme

With the introduction of its smart toothbrush and smart scale, realme is helping promote better oral health and personal fitness.

For your Perfect Oral Health – realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush redefines perfect oral health with its four cleaning modes – soft mode for sensitive teeth, clean mode for daily use, white mode for deep cleaning and polish mode for shining teeth. The realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush is one of the few in its price segment to have various modes, favorable for the mitigation of risks posed by dental problems. Its Dupont™ 99.99% antibacterial bristles paired with 10⁰ stable swing help mitigate the risks of dental problems. Powered by a high-frequency sonic motor, it can vibrate up to 34,000 times per minute with less than 60dB noise to improve user experience. It has 90 days lifespan and supports quick wireless charging.

Scale Up your Change – with realme

Smart scale the newest health monitor that will help achieve and maintain personal goals. It provides a wide array of data for careful analysis and monitoring including body fat through its high-precision Bioimpedance Analysis (BIA) sensor. Optimized using the realme Link App and the real-time heart sensor, the smart scale provides static heart rate information through a comprehensive health report for multiple profiles for every family member.

It has 16 types of health measurement data including weight, fat rate, body shape, BMI, muscle mass, body age, visceral fat level, skeletal muscle, protein, fat mass and heart rate, among others. It also has a special small weight mode which can accurately measure the weight up to 10 grams for pets or other small items. It sports an ultra-thin design with hidden LED display made of tempered glass material and powered by a long battery life of up to 360 days.

Safer home and travel style with realme

360⁰ Vision and 24/7 Protection – Take home protection to a new level with the realme Smart Cam 360⁰. Its 360⁰ panoramic vision and real-time tracking with voice talkback provides added security, functionality and all-around safety. The smart cam can be also accessed via the realme Link App.

Its 24/7 coverage performance is ultra-clear thanks to infrared night vision, full color in low light, 3D noise cancelling and edge distortion correction features. Its AI detection monitor automatically sends alerts for any human body, voice or motion anomalies. It uses 1080p wide dynamic range and full HD video technology. The high-quality video technology of the realme smart cam allows users to have an extra layer of security with the quality coverage that the smart cam produces. The new generation of H.265 video encoding technology also makes the video playback smoother and faster. Simultaneously, it can also save bandwidth and storage. It also automatically identifies events with its AI video retrieval.

Adventure Never Stops – while planning for the next travel adventure, realme Philippines offers the newest faithful partner on the road. The Adventurer luggage is built with lightweight flexicube design inspired by the Rubik’s cube. The addition of spark texture makes the luggage appear younger and more stylish.

Its layers of protection are made of 100% Bayer Makrolon® durable PC material that provides 40% more strength than traditional ABS material. For added security, it has TSA-approved locks for a worry-free getaway.

The biggest offers only on 11.11

realme Philippines announces its biggest sale of the year on November 11 with Shopee and Lazada. All the new smart devices will be available at discounted prices on November 11 through the official flagship Shopee and Lazada stores. realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush and realme Smart scale are discounted to a price of Php 1,490 and Php 1,090, from their original price of Php 1,990 and Php 1,590, respectively. Both are available in blue and white color variants. realme Smart Cam 360 is discounted to Php 1,490, from its original price of Php 1,990 while the realme Adventurer Luggage available in Greenland Black color retails at a discounted price of Php 2,490 from Php 2,990.

Fans are in for a treat of up to Php 2,500 worth of price discounts on selected smartphones including realme X3 and the realme C, 6 and 7 series, and smart wearables and accessories. The newly launched narzo by realme is exclusively available on Lazada with a special discount of Php 500. All authorized stores and partner kiosks nationwide will also hold a flash sale on November 11.