Real companion at home: realme Philippines rolls out online content series

realme Philippines, the top 4 smartphone brand in the country, expresses its solidarity with the Filipinos in the fight against COVID-19. To provide its realme Facebook community with avenues to keep themselves occupied during the enhanced community quarantine implemented across Luzon, the fastest-growing smartphone brand rolls out different content series and online competitions.

To make the most of staying indoors and to help its squad avoid cabin fever, realme Philippines is launching three online programs: realme Squadcast, realme MasterShot Series and realme Mobile Legends Cup Season 3.

realme Philippines wants to engage everyone staying at home during this challenging time. Let realme be your home buddy. We hope that through the activities we are launching, we not only keep you company but also enable you to bond with your family. Kasama ninyo kami,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

The realme Squadcast

The realme team, which has always been keen to provide an interactive and personal experience to the realme squad, is taking things up a notch. The realme squad can now interact real-time with the people behind realme Philippines as they discuss interesting topics every Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:00PM.

The first episode, which aired last March 19, featured the origin story of the realme community and why having a close, familial community is important to the fastest-growing smartphone brand. A couple of viewers even won a realme 5i and a pair of realme Buds.

For its first season, the realme Squadcast has three more episodes lined up:

March 24, Episode 2: Earning at home

Eason de Guzman, realme Philippines marketing lead, will be joined by Gian Carlo Viterbo of Gadget Pilipinas and Jam Ancheta of Jam Online to give pro tips on how to earn and make money on the side while staying safe and healthy at home.

March 26, Episode 3: Level up your gaming at home: How to play better, not harder

Known for providing attainable gaming smartphones, realme Philippines aims to inspire more Filipinos to try mobile gaming, which is currently at the frontier of esports. In this episode, de Guzman and Colin Chan of Ungeek will walk aspiring gamers through the ins and outs of mobile gaming.

March 31, Episode 4: To TikTok or not to TikTok

TikTok, one of the trendiest video content platforms today, has seen a surge in new accounts and uploads in the past few days. De Guzman will be joined by influencer and sought-after host Apple David and tech YouTuber Mary Bautista to discuss the pros and cons of joining TikTok and the experience of being part of the TikTok community.

Realme Philippines is also launching an online TikTok competition. To join, interested participants must accomplish the following:

1. Like and follow realme Philippines and realme Store Philippines on Facebook, and follow the @realmemeph TikTok account.

2. Create a creative video on social distancing and use the “All by Myself” track by Celine Dion. Upload the video with the hashtag #TikTokrealmePH.

3. Leave a screenshot of the entry on the comment section of the sample post. Be sure to set the post to public.

The submission of entries is until March 31, 2020. One winner will be randomly chosen via Apple David’s Instagram account @appledavid on April 3.

The realme MasterShot Series

Highlighting the realme phones’ flagship camera capabilities, realme Philippines launches its MasterShot Series. The MasterShot campaign is a lecture series on photography facilitated by professional photographers. The MasterShot series has three mentors: lifestyle and fashion photographer Harold Branzuela, landscape and cityscape photographer Jet Ignacio, and outdoor photographer Matthew Tatad.

The snap masters will be sharing tips on perfecting indoor photography on the official realme community page. More details about the MasterShot series will be announced soon.

The realme Mobile Legends Cup Season 3

Realme Philippines helps in creating an inclusive culture in the local gaming community with its attainable gaming smartphones, enabling budget-conscious gamers access high-tier gaming phones. On top of this, the brand is mounting the only smartphone-branded multiplayer online battle arena tourney – the realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC).

To open the third season of RMC, realme Philippines is now accepting registrants. To register, teams are required to:

1. Post a picture of the team on Facebook along with the hashtag #RMCSeason3 #realmePH. The post must be made public.

2. Fill out the form through this link.

RMC Season 3 is co-presented by Home Credit and Codashop and is organized by acclaimed esports event organizer, Mineski Esports. Logitech G joins the fun as the official gaming gear partner. Participants are encouraged to put their best gaming foot forward as the prize pool has been increased to PHP300,000.

With these activities from realme Philippines, the brand hopes to be the content and online engagement hub for creating bonding moments at home. Let’s lift each other up in these trying times. Together, we can all rise above the current challenge.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

