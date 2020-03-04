realme Philippines Facebook Community wins Silver at 55th Anvil Awards

realme Philippines, the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country, bags its first Anvil Award at the 55th Anvil Awards, bringing home the Silver Anvil for its Facebook Community under the Digital PR Program for the Consumer Welfare category. The award recognizes the realme Philippines Facebook Community as “a platform to build ties and have a positive and nurturing smartphone experience for the Filipino youth.”

Launched in October 2018, the realme Philippines Facebook Community was created to serve as an avenue where realme executives, fans and users can share tips, feedback, insights and stories about their experience with realme devices toward building a solid community of realme supporters. The community now has 62,680 members, 14,687 posts, 353,264 comments and 699,964 reactions at a 95 percent engagement rate, and the community continues to grow. The realme Philippines Facebook Community is the biggest and most active smartphone online group fostering an inclusive community for realme users and aspiring owners.

“As our community grows, we at realme Philippines will continue to reach out to our Filipino fans and supporters to keep the community much closer and solid. More than just offering the best smartphone technology in the market, we guarantee a much nurturing and complete realme experience. This award signifies our relentless support to all realme fans and our keenness to provide more products with real value for every Filipino,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

The Anvil Awards is presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) and is considered the “Oscars” of the PR and communication industries in the Philippines. This prestigious award-giving body recognizes outstanding PR campaigns that leave an impact on its target audience and society. This year’s Gabi ng Parangal was held at the Manila Hotel last February 28.

realme Philippines fans and supporters are invited to join the launch of the triple-camera gaming monster realme C3 through Facebook and YouTube livestreams on March 5. realme Philippines will also be giving a sneak peek of its brand-new headquarters in the country.