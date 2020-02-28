realme Philippines to debut triple-camera gaming monster realme C3 on March 5

realme Philippines will unveil on March 5 the latest addition to its true value C-series, the realme C3. Tagged as the triple-camera gaming monster, the realme C3 brings midrange camera and processor performance to the entry-level segment.

Staying true to the real smartphone value promise of higher-tier features at lower price, the realme C3 is the first smartphone powered by the latest chipset from MediaTek, the Helio G70 processor, making it one of the fastest-performing smartphones in the market today and likely to be the most powerful entry-level smartphone. Its processor allows the phone to mitigate network latency, optimizing connection for streamers, gamers and regular online surfers.

The realme C3 features an AI triple-camera setup with a 12MP main camera. The setup supports professional-level bokeh, portrait mode and panoselfie.

The newest entry-level realme smartphone also boasts a 6.5-inch mini-drop full screen, which allows for a high screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent for an even more immersive experience be it when reading, watching movies or playing video games.

The realme C3’s camera, display and overall performance are complemented by a large-capacity 5,000mAh battery and reverse charging feature.

“After being hailed as the top 4 smartphone brand in the Philippines and earning the title “fastest growing smartphone brand of 2019”, we at realme Philippines are even more committed to bring only the best to our consumers. We are excited to bring to the Filipinos the most powerful smartphone in the entry-level. We are confident that the realme C3 will be a perfect fit for every young Filipino eager to start working on their passion, be it photography, content creation or gaming,” shares realme Philippines Vice President for Marketing Austine Huang.

realme fans in the Philippines are invited to join the realme C3 launch through Facebook and YouTube livestreams. realme Philippines will also be giving a sneak peek of its brand-new headquarters in the country.