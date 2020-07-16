realme reveals new 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology

realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has officially launched its 125W UltraDART Flash Charging Technology, making it one of the first smartphone brands in the world to introduce ultra-fast charging capability. The launch of the 125W UltraDART Flash Charging Technology is set to match the power required by 5G-capable smartphones.

realme’s Dart Flash Charging, which started from 30W, has speedily evolved over the company’s two-year presence. The fast development of charging technology is driven by the broadening of smartphone integration in everyday life, and by the evolution of available mobile network technology.

As global research and development teams work on improving battery energy density that fits current smartphone structure, brands have turned to flash charging to guarantee long battery life. realme’s 125W UltraDART Flash Charge is currently among the leading charging technologies in the market.

realme UltraDART Flash Charging to Match 5G Demand

5G adoption has accelerated in recent years across the globe, thus bringing about the availability of 5G-capable technology, such as smartphones. realme’s 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology is the brand’s solution to the intense power requirement of 5G-ready devices.

As the world transitions to a more digital lifestyle apropos of the new dynamics of interaction, realme believes that it is vital that charging technology must not only lessen the number of charging hours, but must also be able to get a device up and running in just a few minutes. Such capability is seen to boost efficiency, and lessen anxiety and stress over a draining battery. For instance, with the 125W UltraDART Flash Charge, a 5G smartphone with a battery life of 4000mAh can be charged to 33% in three minutes, and fully charged in just 20 minutes. To achieve this fast yet safe charge speed, realme keeps the smartphone temperature under 40°C. User safety is further ensured by the direct charging feature of the 125W UltraDART and its multi-layer protection. The 125W UltraDART Flash Charge can also function even while the device it’s charging is being used.

125W UltraDART to be available across price segments

realme is expected to launch more 5G smartphones across various price segments in the future. Complementing the growing availability of its 5G line is the brand’s plan to expand the production of its 125W UltraDART Flash Charge, allowing the young realme fans to experience the innovative charging technology soon.

As the tech-lifestyle partner of the youth, realme is determined to stay ahead of the curve by bringing leading charging technology to much more attainable price segments along with its 5G-capable products, making 5G usage much more inclusive.