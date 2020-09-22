realme to launch PH’s fastest-charging smartphone realme 7 Pro on September 30

The lifestyle partner of the youth, realme Philippines, is launching the midrange supreme realme 7 Pro on September 30, 1:00pm. The new smartphone will be launched via livestream on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Bearing a 65W SuperDart Charge, the realme 7 Pro is officially the Philippines’ fastest-charging smartphone to date. The device also has a 2nd Gen 64MP Sony IMX682 Quad-Camera rear set-up, a 32MP in-display selfie snapper and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor.

The new normal has impelled young and driven Filipinos to pivot to the digital sphere, may it be in pursuit of corporate success, entrepreneurial growth or academic progress. These digital natives are bringing their A-game in their virtual grind. It is therefore a must for them to have a smartphone that is a Pro across all departments: camera, performance, and battery and charging.

The realme 7 Pro packs all the right features that complement the Filipino grit. With the realme 7 Pro’s 65W SuperDart Charge, the device can charge from zero to 100 percent in just 34 minutes. The realme 7 Pro also packs a quad-camera rear set-up composed of a 2nd Generation Sony IMX682 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, macro and B&W portrait lens, allowing users to explore a variety of photography styles. Both its rear and 32MP in-display front camera also boast a UIS Video Stabilization capability, ensuring smooth videos for content creation. Under the realme 7 Pro’s hood is a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor which has an accelerated on-device AI that powers intelligent performance. Users of the realme 7 Pro will also enjoy a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Fullscreen.

Lastly, cementing the realme 7 Pro’s dependability and durability is its TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. The realme 7 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to receive this verification, successfully passing 22 major tests of 12 daily-use scenarios, four components reliability and six extreme environments; and 38 minor tests.

realme Philippines has more surprises in store for those be joining the livestream launch on September 30. Fans and the Filipino realme Squad are encouraged to follow realme Philippines’ official accounts on Facebook and Instagram with who would the social media handle @realmePhilippines to get more updates on the launch and other brand promos.