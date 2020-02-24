realme X50 Pro 5G officially launched globally, one of those firstly powered by SnapdragonT 865

The world’s fastest growing smartphone brand realme leads the transition to faster connectivity with the launch of its first 5G flagship smartphone, the “5G Speed Flagship” realme X50 Pro 5G, at the livestream product launch event in Madrid, Spain.

realme X50 Pro 5G is among the first to be powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G processor, supporting Dual-Mode 5G network. More than a trailblazer in the 5G technology, it is a competitive flagship powerhouse built with 64MP Hawk Eye AI quad-camera, 32MP ultra wide-angle In-Display dual selfie camera, 90Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display and 65W SuperDart Flash Charge for maximum performance.

Comprehensive Dual-Mode 5G next-generation network

As realme’s first 5G flagship smartphone, realme X50 Pro 5G supports the two kinds of 5G networks namely SA (Standalone Access) and NSA (Non-standalone Access) including world’s mainstream 5G frequency bands n1, n3, n41, n78, and n79. A wider coverage of network integration allows users to easily access ultra-fast connectivity worldwide.

To provide users with a better 5G experience, realme X50 Pro 5G features a unique Smart 5G technology that supports smart switch from 4G to 5G based on the signal environment. This intelligent adjustment of network strategy properly allocates bandwidth and battery optimization to effectively reduce power consumption by 30 percent. It also supports the sixth generation of Wi-Fi that remarkably improves the quality of internet connection. Network speed and stability are further improved as it allows both 5G and dual Wi-Fi to be online simultaneously.

realme’s first 5G milestones in speed and battery

realme ensures to offer the best possible smartphone performance to keep up with advanced 5G technology through Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and LPDDR5 DRAM. Leaving no room for lag, realme X50 Pro 5G is among the first to offer this overall boost in speed performance while efficiently reducing power consumption. The realme 5G speed flagship comes with 5D Stereoscopic Ice Cooling Pro technology composed of heat dissipation materials to stabilize its best performance even with longer usage.

realme X50 Pro 5G also introduces for the first time the brand-new 65W SuperDart Flash Charge technology for its 4200mAh dual-cell battery. Aside from holding one of the current fastest charging technologies in the industry, it is also packed with five-core chip that ensures extensive battery protection. At the same time, realme X50 Pro 5G is compatible with both 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge and 18W QC / PD fast charging.

Powerhouse flagship experience

Aside from the latest 5G technology, realme is committed to elevate the flagship user experience by providing the best competitive features in display, camera and software.

Redefining entertainment and gaming experience, X50 Pro 5G is built with 90Hz refresh rate display that increases frame rate by 50% compared to ordinary smartphone displays and 180Hz sampling rate that improves touchscreen sensitivity and smoothness. It is also equipped with ultra large 6.44-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 and has an up to 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Based on the highly appreciated 64MP Hawk Eye AI quad-camera, realme X50 Pro 5G features 64MP ultra-wide-angle quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front, with a variety of upgraded stylish functions such as HDR and Nightscape modes. Content creators can also make use of its 4K resolution video, UIS and UIS Max ultra-video stabilization.

realme X50 Pro 5G is built with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10, adhering to the “Real Design” which manifests as authenticity, youth, simplicity, and design as reflected in its Moss Green and Rust Red color variants.

For more information, fans can check out its livestream launch on YouTube, Facebook and the company’s official website realme.com. This launch is just the start of realme’s promise of real value to its users worldwide through 5G technology.