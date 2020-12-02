realme X50 Pro 5G to launch via Smart Signature Plan on December 03

realme Philippines, the country’s number 1 smartphone brand, is leaping to the next gen of realme devices with the launch of its very first 5G-ready smartphone in the country — the realme X50 Pro 5G. The latest flagship killer from realme will be available through Smart Signature postpaid. The launch will be broadcasted via live stream on realme Philippines’ official Facebook page on December 3 at 6:00 p.m.

realme X50 Pro 5G’s availability via Smart Signature is the introductory project for realme and Smart Communications, Inc.’s recently forged partnership. Headlining the launch of the postpaid availability of realme X50 Pro 5G is the flagship killer’s ambassador — cosplay royalty, top YouTuber and gaming champ Alodia Gosiengfiao. As a trailblazer and game changer in her many fields of work, Alodia embodies realme’s own grit and youthful spirit by consistently showing how vigor, passion and dedication can propel one’s journey to success.

The realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, the world’s most advanced mobile platform featuring the industry-leading 5G Modem-RF System. It also goes big on other departments, packing a 64-megapixel quad-camera module, a 6.44-inch Full High Definition Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

To be announced alongside the postpaid launch of the realme X50 Pro 5G is the availability of the latest AIoT devices from realme: the realme Watch S and Buds Air Pro. The realme Watch S, touted as the best round smartwatch in the market, has a top-level sensor from Goodix which supports 24-hour uninterrupted and real-time heart rate monitoring and up to 16 kinds of sports monitoring and health functions. The latest smart audio device from realme, the realme Buds Pro, is a highly competitive noise-cancelling wireless buds equipped with the new and customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip.

realme Fans are encouraged to tune in on the livestream launch of the three devices on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. to get a chance of bagging special prizes from realme. Get real-time updates on other promos and announcements from realme Philippines on its official Facebook and Instagram accounts.