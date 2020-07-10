Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok will be emanating radiant youth in Netflix’s “Record of Youth”!

, andwill be emanating radiant youth in

The teaser trailer for the upcoming series about youths racing toward their dreams is here and it evokes the heartbeating and exciting feelings of youth. Each youthful character moves with energy as they take steps into the future. With youth as their starting point for the rest of their lives, they experience a mixture of emotions when faced with reality.

Such ~great visuals~! 🤩 Can’t wait to see Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam star in Record of Youth, dropping this September ✨ Posted by Netflix on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) and Won Hae-hyo (Byeon Woo-seok) are both models breaking into acting while An Jeong-ha (Park So-dam) is a budding makeup artist. They experience love, trials, and friendship as they run full speed. Don’t miss out on their captivating adventures when Record of Youth premieres in September, only on Netflix!

Directed by: An Gil-ho

Screenplay by: Ha Myeong-hee

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok