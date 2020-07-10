Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok will be emanating radiant youth in Netflix’s “Record of Youth”!

0 comment

[L – R: Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok | Photo courtesy of each talent’s management]

Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok will be emanating radiant youth in Record of Youth!

The teaser trailer for the upcoming series about youths racing toward their dreams is here and it evokes the heartbeating and exciting feelings of youth. Each youthful character moves with energy as they take steps into the future. With youth as their starting point for the rest of their lives, they experience a mixture of emotions when faced with reality.

Such ~great visuals~! 🤩 Can’t wait to see Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam star in Record of Youth, dropping this September ✨

Posted by Netflix on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) and Won Hae-hyo (Byeon Woo-seok) are both models breaking into acting while An Jeong-ha (Park So-dam) is a budding makeup artist. They experience love, trials, and friendship as they run full speed. Don’t miss out on their captivating adventures when Record of Youth premieres in September, only on Netflix!

Directed by: An Gil-ho

Screenplay by: Ha Myeong-hee

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, Byeon Woo-seok

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe shares tips to keep passwords and accounts secure

Team Orange 0 comments
“It’s my 30th birthday.” “We’re celebrating our 10th anniversary today.” “Call me on 12345678,” “My address is…” “I love Blackie, my dog”. These statements might seem harmless but hackers are…

Alfamart Collaboration: Business Growth in the New Normal

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The economic downturn brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic can never be overstated. In the wake of the disease – and the quarantines implemented to control it – countless businesses…

Secretary Briones lauds World Vision initiative to assist DepEd’s learning continuity plan

Team Orange 1 comments Advocacies
Sec. Leonor Magtolis Briones of the Department of Education (DepEd) commended World Vision‘s massive educational fund drive “Abutin Na10” that aims to fund the reproduction of self-learning materials and gadgets…

Araneta City’s J. Amado Araneta Foundation Launches #ResilientPinoy

Team Orange 1 comments Advocacies
If there is one realization during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the fact that the struggle is real – especially for businesses. There are those in the micro, small, and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone