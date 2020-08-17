Red Ribbon launches its NEW Cookies & Cream Dedication Cake for yummy, cookie-creamy celebrations!

It is in moments like what we are facing today when the things we value the most are clearly revealed to us. To most people, this gift comes in the form of being in good health and the relationships they share with their family and friends.

That is why now, people emphasize the importance of celebrating life’s milestones and keeping their loved ones in mind. Birthday celebrations have become more essential as a way of celebrating life amid the pandemic worries and risks, and the presence of a special cake helps complete and elevate any birthday celebration.

It is for this reason that Red Ribbon introduces the best thing that probably happened to birthday cakes during this time — the New Cookies & Cream Dedication Cake! With this brand-new offering from the country’s well-loved bakeshop, kids and kids-at-heart can make their birthday celebrations at home more fun, as they indulge in this exciting cookie-creamy cake goodness.

Made with real OREO cookies inside and out, the Red Ribbon Cookies & Cream Dedication Cake is made of moist vanilla and chocolate cake layers that are surely a treat for families across all ages. On top, it brims of real OREO cookies and large fluffy marshmallows, crowned with a space for a personal heartfelt message to make any loved one feel cherished on their special day. Inside, it is filled with rich cream filling and encrusted with real OREO cookie chunks, making both cookie-holics and cake lovers delight in one sweet creation

To make the celebration even more exciting, Red Ribbon also introduces a limited time offer from August 14 – 31, 2020 only. For every purchase of the Red Ribbon Cookies & Cream Dedication Cake, customers can get a free 20g pouch of Mini OREO cookies, so kids can have appetizingly fun moments even when they are at home.

Make birthdays sweeter and more memorable with this newest cake from Red Ribbon. Get a taste of the Red Ribbon Cookies & Cream Dedication Cake starting from P500 for the 8×8 size, and P680 for the 8×12 size. Customers can also order through the #87777 Red Ribbon Hotline (Metro Manila), Red Ribbon RIA on Facebook Messenger, or from any of the operating Red Ribbon branches nationwide. It is alo available in GrabFood, foodpanda, LalaFood.