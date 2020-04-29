Resourceful Filipino volunteer uses Brother sewing machines to produce PPEs for frontliners

Photo from Rod Jean Claire Dullano

As the Philippines undergoes its enhanced community quarantine to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, many Filipinos are stepping up and helping out in any way they can, serving as an inspiration to many others to also do their part for everyone in need.

One such inspiring story is that of volunteer Rod Jean Claire Dullano, who shared how they relied on Brother sewing machines to produce a number of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and facemasks for medical frontliners.

Photo from Rod Jean Claire Dullano

Your products have been so helpful to us,” said Dullano in her e-mail to Brother Philippines. “Thank you so much for your great effort in making quality machines for us. God bless you.”

Brother Philippines is truly honored to power meaningful efforts such as Dullano’s, and we salute everyone giving their time and dedication to help our country’s frontliners in these challenging times.

If you are using our sewing machines or any Brother product to help in the fight against this crisis, please do send us your stories at marketing@brother.com.ph. We would like to thank you personally and share your story with the world.

For more info and updates, you may visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BROTHERatyourside/. For any inquiries or concerns, please call the Brother Helpdesk Hotline at (02) 8 581-9898, through the toll-free line at 1-10-BROTHER, or send an e-mail to helpdesk@brother.com.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

