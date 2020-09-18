Rexona launches a live fitness series for FREE home workouts

As we continue to stay safe at home, it’s important for us to keep healthy and fit up during these times. Rexona, the #1 deodorant brand, aims to encourage everyone to keep moving, no matter the situation, because the more you move, the more you live.

Here are some fresh tips from Rexona to power you up so you can #MoveMoreAtHome:

Start your day with good hygiene

When we’re staying at home, it can get tempting to let go of our hygiene habits. So make sure you start with a hygiene routine. Spice up your morning by putting on some upbeat music as you get ready, and freshen up with Rexona!

For the ladies, try the Rexona Natural Whitening Deo Dry Serum, formulated with Vitamin E and 10x licorice extract that naturally whitens while giving you Rexona’s 48-hour sweat and odor protection. For the guys, power up with the new Rexona Men Natural Fresh in Lime Cool and Charocal Detox, made with natural ingredients to give you #IntenseFreshness while protecting you from sweat and odor.

Take 5-minute breaks to stand and get your steps in

With our current work-from-home setups, we tend to sit at our desks for longer hours without even noticing it. A quick fix for this would be to set reminders for 5-minute breaks every 2 hours just to stand up and take a quick walk. If you have a garden at home, step outside and get a breath of fresh air so you can feel powered by nature.

Squeeze in quick workouts for 3-5 minutes between daily activities

If you want to level up your mini breaks in between activities, get your heart pumping with a quick workout! Check out the Instagram pages of Rexona’s studio partners – BARE Manila, Pretty Huge Obstacles, F45 Training BGC Stopover, The Movement Studio, PlanaFORMA, YogaPlus, 808 Studio, Flyweight Philippines, The Upper Deck, and Central Ground CrossFit, for some quick bite-sized home workouts that you can try.

#MoveMoreAtHome with Rexona!

We all know how challenging it can be to stick to an exercise routine, especially at home. As a way to motivate yourself to move, it always helps to be guided and to know that you’re not alone. This is why Rexona has partnered with 10 of the top fitness studios in Metro Manila for its new #MoveMoreAtHome Live Fitness Series! Even while you’re at home, you can get that motivation to move as these free Facebook Live and Zoom workouts will virtually take you back to the studio so you can feel like you’re working out with the whole community – all while staying fresh with Rexona!

From September to November, you can enjoy FREE Facebook Live workout sessions every week with The Movement Studio, PlanaFORMA, YogaPlus, BARE Manila, F45 Training, 808 Studio, Flyweight Philippines, Pretty Huge Obstacles, The Upper Deck, and Central Ground CrossFit. Get a chance to win exciting prizes when you join Rexona’s Kili-Killer workout sessions!

Rexona aims to encourage and motivate everyone to stay fit and keep moving by providing different kinds of free workouts anybody can join.