Ring in the holidays with a Samsung TV

With Christmas right around the corner, delight your family with a Samsung Crystal UHD TV now offered at up to 40% off with some selected models bundled with a Samsung soundbar, for a truly immersive viewing experience. The Home for the Holidays sale runs from November 1 to December 31, 2020.

The Samsung Crystal UHD TV offers a stunning 4K UHD screen resolution, giving the family a more vivid and pristine picture quality. The TV also comes equipped with top-of-the-line features including Bixby Voice Assistant, Tap View, Multi-view, and Ambient Mode, giving the Samsung Crystal UHD TV one of the best TV deals this holiday season.

The Bixby Voice Assistant*, in particular, is a true game-changer that lets users easily navigate their TV. Let Bixby look for the movie or series that the family can watch on the most wonderful time of the year. Bixby makes Samsung Smart TVs even smarter as its artificial intelligence adapts to the viewers’ favorite viewing preferences and apps.

Binge-watching your favorite movies this Christmas is more convenient with the Samsung Crystal UHD TV thanks to the Tap View and Multi-View features. Your family can browse through photos or videos taken during the holidays with the Tap View, which is available for Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android OS 8.1. A simple tap of your phone on the TV is all it takes to enlarge photos or videos.

With Multi-view, it’s now possible for the family to share the TV to watch their favorite movies and flash their mobile game on the TV and view them simultaneously.

Apart from these modern features, the Samsung Crystal UHD TV comes in a sleek stylish design, that easily becomes part and parcel of one’s home décor theme through its Ambient Mode.

Don’t miss out on Samsung’s Home for the Holidays Sale – ongoing till December 31, 2020, and available in Samsung Authorized Dealer Stores nationwide. Additional premium freebies come with select TV purchase.