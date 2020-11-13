Ring in the holidays with a Samsung TV

0 comment

With Christmas right around the corner, delight your family with a Samsung Crystal UHD TV now offered at up to 40% off with some selected models bundled with a Samsung soundbar, for a truly immersive viewing experience. The Home for the Holidays sale runs from November 1 to December 31, 2020.

The Samsung Crystal UHD TV offers a stunning 4K UHD screen resolution, giving the family a more vivid and pristine picture quality. The TV also comes equipped with top-of-the-line features including Bixby Voice Assistant, Tap View, Multi-view, and Ambient Mode, giving the Samsung Crystal UHD TV one of the best TV deals this holiday season.

The Bixby Voice Assistant*, in particular, is a true game-changer that lets users easily navigate their TV. Let Bixby look for the movie or series that the family can watch on the most wonderful time of the year. Bixby makes Samsung Smart TVs even smarter as its artificial intelligence adapts to the viewers’ favorite viewing preferences and apps.

Binge-watching your favorite movies this Christmas is more convenient with the Samsung Crystal UHD TV thanks to the Tap View and Multi-View features. Your family can browse through photos or videos taken during the holidays with the Tap View, which is available for Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android OS 8.1. A simple tap of your phone on the TV is all it takes to enlarge photos or videos.

With Multi-view, it’s now possible for the family to share the TV to watch their favorite movies and flash their mobile game on the TV and view them simultaneously.

Apart from these modern features, the Samsung Crystal UHD TV comes in a sleek stylish design, that easily becomes part and parcel of one’s home décor theme through its Ambient Mode.

Don’t miss out on Samsung’s Home for the Holidays Sale – ongoing till December 31, 2020, and available in Samsung Authorized Dealer Stores nationwide. Additional premium freebies come with select TV purchase.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Smart widens gap vs competition on 4G Availability, wins Opensignal’s first 4G Coverage Experience Award

Team Orange 0 comments
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), wireless arm of the Philippines’ largest integrated telco PLDT, has once again surpassed competition in terms of 4G Availability, Video Experience and Download…

Take charge with the new, game-changing direct selling company NiXY

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
The opportunity for you to rise up and be more is here. Designed to help you welcome brighter days ahead is NiXY, the new-day platform that changes the game of…

What condo residents say about living through a pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
It’s already November! Who would have thought this is still where we would be this month? The coronavirus is still altering life as we know it. Many schools are still…

MERALCO advise customers to practice electrical safety measures

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said in a statement that it is gearing all efforts to prepare its systems and personnel to immediately respond to power outages that may result…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone