SAMSUNG officially launches Online Store in the Philippines

SAMSUNG officially opens its Online Store with lots of exciting discounts, promos, and freebies! The newest platform provides access to the latest Galaxy devices to help families stay connected, productive, and entertained while staying indoors.

At Samsung, we continue to find ways to bring our product innovations closer and more accessible to Filipinos. The Samsung Online Store lets you browse through hundreds of your favorite Samsung products in one place and pay for them from the comfort of your home,” says James Jung, president of Samsung Philippines.

Excited to shop at the newest online store? Simply go to www.samsung.com/ph/. Once an account has been created, start shopping from a wide selection of Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, and accessories. Click the desired item, hit ‘buy now’, fill out shipping information, and proceed with check out. Customers can pay through different methods such as credit card, cash-on-delivery, Grab Pay, or GCash.

Lots of awesome treats await starting today until June 14, 2020. Those who will purchase the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, Note10, Note10+, A71, Note10 Lite, Galaxy Tab A10.1, Tab A8, Tab S5e, Tab S6, and Watch Active2 will receive freebies such as Galaxy Buds+, a MicroSD card, or e-vouchers and tokens worth up to Php 5,000[1].

Moreover, Samsung customers can avail of a 50% off on Galaxy Buds+ or a Battery Pack for every purchase of devices such as Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, A71, A50s, A30s, A20s, A10s, and Galaxy Tabs.

FLASH SALE ALERT! The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will also be on sale for as low as Php 3,495 starting May 22 until June 14, 2020 only!

All purchases made through the Samsung Online Store come with Samsung’s official warranty on its products. Customers within select areas of Luzon are entitled to FREE delivery.

Meanwhile, Samsung digital appliances, TVs, and monitors will also be available on the platform soon.

Shop in the comfort of your home on the Samsung Online Store starting today. Enjoy shopping!

