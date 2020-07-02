San Miguel Del Mar partnered with Steph Zubiri, Chefs Ed Bugia and Happy Ongpauco-Tiu in creating effortlessly nutritious meal

0 comment

To help you get started on exciting your palate in an easy and healthy way, San Miguel Del Mar partnered with three personalities known for creating their own simply delicious recipes: homecook and writer Steph Zubiri, and established Chefs Ed Bugia and Happy Ongpauco-Tiu.

Using San Miguel Del Mar Tuna, each of them created dishes to give everyone an effortlessly nutritious meal, no matter the time of the day.

Try it simply topped on your rice, or on adlai grains; in a no-fuss sandwich, or in a truffle mushroom crepe; straight from the can or as a rillette. With San Miguel Del Mar’s 100% pure authentic tuna, healthy eating is now uncomplicated and equally tasty.

San Miguel Del Mar Tuna is available in two variants, Chunks in Vegetable Oil and Chunks in Water, in all leading supermarkets, groceries and convenience stores, and is offered in an 185g easy-to-open can for only Php61 SRP. For more details, visit https://www.sanmiguelfoods.com/


TUNA RILLETTE by Steph Zubiri

Ingredients
2 (185 g each) cans San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Water, drained
1-1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp dill leaves
1 (50 g) pc red onion, minced
freshly ground black pepper, lightly crushed
pink peppercorns for garnish
2 sprigs fresh dill for garnish
1 loaf rye or sourdough bread, sliced and lightly toasted

Procedure
In a food processor, place tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, and dill. Pulse until smooth or pate-like consistency. Season with black pepper.
Transfer to a bowl and add minced onion and some chopped pink peppercorns.
Transfer mixture to a jar. Garnish with dill and pink peppercorns. Serve with toasted rye or sourdough bread or on crackers.

Makes 6 servings.

TUNA ADLAI GRAIN BOWL by Chef Ed Bugia

Ingredients
Grain bowl:
1 (185 g) can San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Oil, drained
1 tbsp sriracha
2 tbsp low fat yogurt
150 g adlai, cooked according to package direction
60 g quinoa, cooked according to package direction
2 tsp pickled onion
2 tsp pickled Japanese cucumbers
2 tbsp cherry tomatoes, roasted
4 pc nori chips
Salt & pepper to taste

Mango salsa:
20 g diced yellow mango
10 g chopped shallot
20 g diced tomato
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tbsp olive oil
1 sprig cilantro, chopped
¼ tsp iodized fine salt
1/8 tsp pepper

Procedure
For the mango salsa:
Mix all ingredients for mango salsa in a bowl. Chill.

For the grain bowl:
Combine tuna, sriracha, and yogurt in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Arrange 2 bowls by first layering in the adlai and then the quinoa.
In a circular manner, top grains with tuna mixture, salsa, pickled onion, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
Top with crumbled nori chips.

TUNA CREPES WITH TRUFFLE MUSHROOM CREAM SAUCE by Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu

Ingredients
Crepe:
1-1/2 cups Magnolia Fresh Milk
3 pc Magnolia Brown Eggs
5 tbsp Magnolia Nutri Oil Coconut Vegetable Oil
2 tsp sugar
1 tsp iodized fine salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
Tuna Filling:
5 tbsp olive oil
¼ cup chopped garlic
1 cup fresh button mushrooms
1 (185 g) can San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Water, drained
½ cup Magnolia All-Purpose Cream
¼ cup grated mozzarella cheese
iodized fine salt
pepper

Sauce Topping:
¼ cup Magnolia Gold Butter Salted
¼ cup chopped garlic
½ cup Magnolia Quickmelt or mozzarella cheese
1 (250 mL) pack Magnolia All-Purpose Cream
truffle oil to taste

Procedure
For the crepe:
In a bowl, mix milk, eggs &amp; oil. Add flour, then salt and sugar. Continue to mix then strain to get a smoother batter. Add vanilla extract into the batter.
Pour batter into a non-stick flat pan until it forms a circle. Cook until edges start to dry and center is set. Turn and cook other side until light brown.

For the filling:
Saute garlic in olive oil, then add mushrooms and tuna. Add cream and grated cheese. Season with salt and pepper then mix thoroughly. Set aside.

For sauce:
Melt butter &amp; saute garlic. Add cream and cheese. Set aside.

To assemble:
Take one crepe pancake and place it on a plate. Take 2 spoon-full of tuna filling and spread it down the middle of the crepe pancake. Take one side of the crepe pancake and roll it over the filling, and keep rolling to form a log.
Pour the sauce over the crepes and drizzle with truffle oil.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Experience the deliciously pure and healthy taste of San Miguel Del Mar Tuna

Team Orange 1 comments
Staying at home for the past few months has challenged many to become experimental in the kitchen, whipping up different recipes they can think of or following online trends. While…

Globe myBusiness teams up with international LMS providers to boost digital learningefforts in local schools

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The global pandemic has encouraged many industries to adjust and find ways to thrive in the new normal. In the education sector, institutions are expected to explore new ways of…

Watch the official trailer of Cursed, premiering July 17, only on Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Books
Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who…

ABS-CBN paid Gov’t P71.5B in taxes in 17 years

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
ABS-CBN Group chief financial officer (CFO) Ricardo Tan said that ABS-CBN Corporation and its subsidiaries contributed P71.5 billion in taxes to the national economy within a period of 17 years.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone