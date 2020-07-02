San Miguel Del Mar partnered with Steph Zubiri, Chefs Ed Bugia and Happy Ongpauco-Tiu in creating effortlessly nutritious meal

To help you get started on exciting your palate in an easy and healthy way, San Miguel Del Mar partnered with three personalities known for creating their own simply delicious recipes: homecook and writer Steph Zubiri, and established Chefs Ed Bugia and Happy Ongpauco-Tiu.

Using San Miguel Del Mar Tuna, each of them created dishes to give everyone an effortlessly nutritious meal, no matter the time of the day.

Try it simply topped on your rice, or on adlai grains; in a no-fuss sandwich, or in a truffle mushroom crepe; straight from the can or as a rillette. With San Miguel Del Mar’s 100% pure authentic tuna, healthy eating is now uncomplicated and equally tasty.

San Miguel Del Mar Tuna is available in two variants, Chunks in Vegetable Oil and Chunks in Water



TUNA RILLETTE by Steph Zubiri

Ingredients

2 (185 g each) cans San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Water, drained

1-1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp dill leaves

1 (50 g) pc red onion, minced

freshly ground black pepper, lightly crushed

pink peppercorns for garnish

2 sprigs fresh dill for garnish

1 loaf rye or sourdough bread, sliced and lightly toasted

Procedure

In a food processor, place tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, and dill. Pulse until smooth or pate-like consistency. Season with black pepper.

Transfer to a bowl and add minced onion and some chopped pink peppercorns.

Transfer mixture to a jar. Garnish with dill and pink peppercorns. Serve with toasted rye or sourdough bread or on crackers.

Makes 6 servings.

TUNA ADLAI GRAIN BOWL by Chef Ed Bugia

Ingredients

Grain bowl:

1 (185 g) can San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Oil, drained

1 tbsp sriracha

2 tbsp low fat yogurt

150 g adlai, cooked according to package direction

60 g quinoa, cooked according to package direction

2 tsp pickled onion

2 tsp pickled Japanese cucumbers

2 tbsp cherry tomatoes, roasted

4 pc nori chips

Salt & pepper to taste

Mango salsa:

20 g diced yellow mango

10 g chopped shallot

20 g diced tomato

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

1 sprig cilantro, chopped

¼ tsp iodized fine salt

1/8 tsp pepper

Procedure

For the mango salsa:

Mix all ingredients for mango salsa in a bowl. Chill.

For the grain bowl:

Combine tuna, sriracha, and yogurt in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Arrange 2 bowls by first layering in the adlai and then the quinoa.

In a circular manner, top grains with tuna mixture, salsa, pickled onion, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Top with crumbled nori chips.

TUNA CREPES WITH TRUFFLE MUSHROOM CREAM SAUCE by Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu

Ingredients

Crepe:

1-1/2 cups Magnolia Fresh Milk

3 pc Magnolia Brown Eggs

5 tbsp Magnolia Nutri Oil Coconut Vegetable Oil

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp iodized fine salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Tuna Filling:

5 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup chopped garlic

1 cup fresh button mushrooms

1 (185 g) can San Miguel Del Mar Tuna Chunks in Water, drained

½ cup Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

¼ cup grated mozzarella cheese

iodized fine salt

pepper

Sauce Topping:

¼ cup Magnolia Gold Butter Salted

¼ cup chopped garlic

½ cup Magnolia Quickmelt or mozzarella cheese

1 (250 mL) pack Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

truffle oil to taste

Procedure

For the crepe:

In a bowl, mix milk, eggs & oil. Add flour, then salt and sugar. Continue to mix then strain to get a smoother batter. Add vanilla extract into the batter.

Pour batter into a non-stick flat pan until it forms a circle. Cook until edges start to dry and center is set. Turn and cook other side until light brown.

For the filling:

Saute garlic in olive oil, then add mushrooms and tuna. Add cream and grated cheese. Season with salt and pepper then mix thoroughly. Set aside.

For sauce:

Melt butter & saute garlic. Add cream and cheese. Set aside.

To assemble:

Take one crepe pancake and place it on a plate. Take 2 spoon-full of tuna filling and spread it down the middle of the crepe pancake. Take one side of the crepe pancake and roll it over the filling, and keep rolling to form a log.

Pour the sauce over the crepes and drizzle with truffle oil.